            

      Nimesh Shah rejoins Madison Digital as General Manager

      He will co-lead the western region alongside Vineet Shah and will report directly to Vishal Chinchankar, CEO of Madison Digital and Madison Media Alpha.

      By  Storyboard18Jun 6, 2024 10:32 AM
      Nimesh Shah rejoins Madison Digital as General Manager
      Madison Digital is the digital unit of Madison World. In his new role, Shah will report directly to Vishal Chinchankar, CEO of Madison Digital and Madison Media Alpha.

      Madison Digital, the digital unit of Madison World, has announced the return of Nimesh Shah as General Manager for Madison Digital. He will co-lead the western region alongside Vineet Shah and will report directly to Vishal Chinchankar, CEO of Madison Digital and Madison Media Alpha.

      Nimesh has over 14 years of experience in digital marketing out of which 6 years have been at Madison. He has a proven track record of success across brands and agencies and has also had an entrepreneurial stint. Apart from Madison, he has worked in companies like Kuoni India, Talwalkars Fitness Ltd; and prior to joining Madison he was at Essence Mediacom. Across his career he has worked on multiple reputed brands such as Tata Consumer Goods, Piramal Healthcare, Bluestar, Bayer Consumer Health Products, Hygienic Research Institute, Exide Batteries, among others. He holds a bachelor's degree in BMS from Mumbai University and a post graduate diploma in Business Management from Rizvi Institute of Management.

      Vishal Chinchankar, CEO, Madison Digital and Madia Alpha, expressed, "I am confident that his leadership will strengthen our capabilities in the western region, and I am extremely certain that his core abilities of strategic acumen and client focus will bring tremendous value for Madison and our clients."

      Nimesh Shah, General Manager, Madison Digital, said, “I'm thrilled to reunite with Madison World and contribute to its digital initiatives in this ever-evolving landscape. I have had the privilege of witnessing the transformative power of digital and its impact on consumers. My focus will be on driving innovation, with a particular emphasis on data and technology-driven solutions to facilitate digital transformation and foster business. Together, we aim to redefine possibilities and create impactful, strategic experiences for our clients. I am super excited to be a part of this journey.”

      Madison Digital is the digital unit of Madison World. With almost 200+ digital experts, the unit is equipped to handle any digital requirement from branding to performance to e-commerce, creative, tech and social media.


      Tags
      First Published on Jun 6, 2024 10:32 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Agency News

      Arvind Limited onboards L&K Saatchi & Saatchi as Marketing Strategic Partner

      Arvind Limited onboards L&K Saatchi & Saatchi as Marketing Strategic Partner

      Agency News

      Sociowash's YouthBeat secures the youth marketing mandate of Pizza Hut

      Sociowash's YouthBeat secures the youth marketing mandate of Pizza Hut

      Agency News

      Cafe Coffee Day awards the digital communication mandate to Social Beat

      Cafe Coffee Day awards the digital communication mandate to Social Beat

      Agency News

      Antara Senior Living appoints Bang in the Middle as its creative agency

      Antara Senior Living appoints Bang in the Middle as its creative agency

      Agency News

      DDB Mudra wins the creative mandate for Narayana One Health

      DDB Mudra wins the creative mandate for Narayana One Health

      Interviews

      India's digital transformation drives success for OMD's innovative strategy: Charlotte Lee

      India's digital transformation drives success for OMD's innovative strategy: Charlotte Lee

      Advertising

      Wipro-owned Santoor shortlists Ogilvy and Tilt after multi-agency pitch: Exclusive

      Wipro-owned Santoor shortlists Ogilvy and Tilt after multi-agency pitch: Exclusive