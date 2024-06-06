Nimesh Shah rejoins Madison Digital as General Manager

Madison Digital, the digital unit of Madison World, has announced the return of Nimesh Shah as General Manager for Madison Digital. He will co-lead the western region alongside Vineet Shah and will report directly to Vishal Chinchankar, CEO of Madison Digital and Madison Media Alpha.

Nimesh has over 14 years of experience in digital marketing out of which 6 years have been at Madison. He has a proven track record of success across brands and agencies and has also had an entrepreneurial stint. Apart from Madison, he has worked in companies like Kuoni India, Talwalkars Fitness Ltd; and prior to joining Madison he was at Essence Mediacom. Across his career he has worked on multiple reputed brands such as Tata Consumer Goods, Piramal Healthcare, Bluestar, Bayer Consumer Health Products, Hygienic Research Institute, Exide Batteries, among others. He holds a bachelor's degree in BMS from Mumbai University and a post graduate diploma in Business Management from Rizvi Institute of Management.

Vishal Chinchankar, CEO, Madison Digital and Madia Alpha, expressed, "I am confident that his leadership will strengthen our capabilities in the western region, and I am extremely certain that his core abilities of strategic acumen and client focus will bring tremendous value for Madison and our clients."

Nimesh Shah, General Manager, Madison Digital, said, “I'm thrilled to reunite with Madison World and contribute to its digital initiatives in this ever-evolving landscape. I have had the privilege of witnessing the transformative power of digital and its impact on consumers. My focus will be on driving innovation, with a particular emphasis on data and technology-driven solutions to facilitate digital transformation and foster business. Together, we aim to redefine possibilities and create impactful, strategic experiences for our clients. I am super excited to be a part of this journey.”