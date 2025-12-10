Shoppers say discounts matter more than ever as 81% buy when offered a coupon: Study

Shoppers say discounts matter more than ever as 81% buy when offered a coupon: Zebra study

Shoppers across the world are becoming more price-sensitive, tech-driven and demanding of seamless retail experiences, according to Zebra Technologies’ 18th Annual Global Shopper Study – Shopper Pulse. The report shows rising expectations around value, speed, and connected journeys, even as retailers struggle to match shopper satisfaction.

The study highlights that 71% of shoppers are worried about switching brands due to tariff-driven price hikes, while 78% say discounts and coupons matter more than ever amid inflation. The focus on savings is reshaping purchasing decisions, with 81% reporting they are more likely to buy when offered a coupon.

This has accelerated the rise of retail media networks (RMNs), now among the top technology priorities for retailers. Nearly 73% of shoppers say they’re likely to use RMNs, and 83% of retail decision-makers rate RMNs as a major tech investment area for the next five years, the study notes.

In-store experiences show a mix of progress and persistent challenges. While 52% of shoppers reported leaving a store in the last three months without all the items they came to buy, this marks a five-percentage-point improvement from last year. Out-of-stock issues have also improved by 10 percentage points year-on-year. Retailers are responding by directing 69% of IT budgets toward devices, software, and automation.

Yet, satisfaction gaps remain significant. In the past three years, in-store satisfaction has fallen 6 percentage points and online satisfaction has dropped 12 points, reflecting higher expectations and a widening disconnect between retailers and customers. Retailers frequently overestimate satisfaction levels, such as believing 79% of shoppers are happy with ordering out-of-stock items, when shopper satisfaction is actually 66%.

Technology continues to shape shopper behavior: 75% expect retailers to use the latest tech, and 79% want seamless integration across online and in-store channels. Mobile devices for associates are becoming central to improving service, with optimized workflows linked to a 21% boost in customer satisfaction, the report states.

Automation is also redefining convenience. 76% of shoppers prefer to get in and out quickly, and 74% say self-checkout is faster than staffed lanes, a major shift that has made self-checkout the top payment method. Around 80% of shoppers say they would use store-provided mobile devices to scan, locate and check out items.

Artificial intelligence is gaining broad acceptance: 69% of shoppers believe AI will improve their experience, while 87% of store associates say generative AI helps them deliver better service. Retail leaders see opportunities across inventory forecasting, dynamic pricing and virtual try-ons.

The study is based on responses from over 4,200 shoppers, associates and retail decision-makers worldwide, conducted online by MAVRIX. It analyzes shopper expectations across pricing, personalization, operations, automation, and AI adoption.

First Published on Dec 10, 2025 5:19 PM