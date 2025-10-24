“He carried his Indianness on his shoulders”: Shashi Sinha remembers Piyush Pandey

Shashi Sinha, Executive Chairman of IPG Mediabrands, expressed deep shock and sadness over the passing of Piyush Pandey — describing him not just as a friend, but as a legend whose voice and vision defined Indian advertising.

“He had many, many qualities,” Sinha said, “but his biggest was that he carried his Indianness on his shoulders — not only in his advertising, which everyone knew, but in everything he did. Be it his food habits when he travelled abroad or the pride with which he represented India — there couldn’t have been a better flag bearer for the Indian advertising industry than Piyush. He was that torchbearer for so many years.”

Recalling a fond personal memory, Sinha shared, “I remember one incident during a festival that coincided with the World Cup, perhaps in 2016 or 2018. People were out on the streets in India colours, and Piyush, being a cricket enthusiast himself, was wearing an India cricket shirt. Just before a meeting with Sir Martin Sorrell, I ran into him, and he said, ‘I’m going to meet Sir Martin, and he wants me for my work, not for what I wear. I’m a proud Indian, and it’s a matter of pride for me to wear this shirt.’ That was the man — authentic, grounded, and unapologetically Indian.”

Still grappling with the news, Sinha reflected on Piyush’s enduring presence in the industry. “I just got to know about it half an hour ago, and I’m still trying to process it. We’ve lost not only a titan of the business but a truly wonderful person. I remember his booming voice during our industry associations and while running the Abby Awards. He would always call, counsel, and guide with kindness. Even when he had feedback, it was always constructive — always with the spirit of making things better next year. He was there for everyone. He always said, ‘We are with you.’”

Concluding with emotion, Sinha said, “We will deeply miss Piyush — on a personal level, and as an industry. His loss leaves a void that cannot be filled. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, and to his extended family — everyone in the world of advertising who was touched by his greatness.”