AB InBev GCC India elevates Bijoy Pinto as global director - GCC

AB InBev GCC India announced the elevation of Bijoy Pinto as the global director - GCC Operations .

In his new role, Pinto will be spearheading the overall business operations and will be responsible for delivering strategic and impactful outcomes driving global transformation and automation for the parent brand. In his previous role as Value Creation Director, Bijoy was leading the finance, admin, tax, legal and compliance domains for the global headquarters (GHQ) in India, achieving significant milestones for AB InBev GCC in the region.

Gabriel Filipecki – global vice president, business operations at AB InBev, said, “In his previous role, Bijoy has made significant strides in ensuring seamless and continuous growth at AB InBev. With his vast industry experience in advancing technology through a structured approach and proven leadership skills, he plays an instrumental role. I am confident that he will propel our business momentum even further, while fostering new opportunities through strategic partnerships”, he further added.

Reflecting on his new role, Pinto said, “I am incredibly excited to lead the GCC operations of AB InBev at this juncture. My aim is to continue to drive our overall business growth through leveraging technology to drive operational excellence. With our strong foundation and presence, I see tremendous potential to further build and solidify our position as a GCC market leader.”