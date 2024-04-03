comScore            

      BMW Group elevates Abhinandan Gopalsetty as head - MINI India

      Previously, Abhinandan Gopalsetty led BMW Group as head of sales and marketing.

      Abhinandan Gopalsetty started his career at Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages and went on to work at Maruti Suzuki India.

      He said, "Delighted to share that I've taken on the mantle of Head of MINI India. Excited to leverage my expertise and insights to drive strategic initiatives and elevate this iconic brand to new heights in our market. I am also grateful to my esteemed colleagues across BMW Motorrad for their unwavering support."

      Gopalsetty started his career at Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages and went on to work at Maruti Suzuki India.


