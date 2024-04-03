BMW Group elevates Abhinandan Gopalsetty as head - MINI India

Abhinandan Gopalsetty, who led BMW Group as head of sales and marketing, has been elevated to the role of head - MINI India.
He said, "Delighted to share that I've taken on the mantle of Head of MINI India. Excited to leverage my expertise and insights to drive strategic initiatives and elevate this iconic brand to new heights in our market. I am also grateful to my esteemed colleagues across BMW Motorrad for their unwavering support."
Gopalsetty started his career at Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages and went on to work at Maruti Suzuki India.