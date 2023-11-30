Accenture to acquire creative and digital experience agency Rabbit's Tale

Accenture will be acquiring Rabbit’s Tale, a Bangkok-based creative and digital experience agency. The agency has grown some of the world’s most influential brands across consumer goods & services, automotive, communications and media, financial services, and digital and technology sectors, including Honda Motorcycle, CP Group, Ajinomoto, Doi Kham, GQ Apparel, Electrolux, Neo Corporate and Siam Commercial Bank.

The move will take advantage of the growing importance of digital ad spending for brand differentiation and customer connection. Thailand is one of the top three focus markets in the Asia Pacific region, and its digital ad spend increased by 9.12 percent from 2021 to reach a thriving US$3.6 billion in 2022.

“Consumer and employee expectations have drastically changed, leading businesses to seek partners with the scale and skills for delivering unique yet powerful engagement and connections. They are also looking for creative solutions and transformative programs to advance growth,” said Thomas Mouritzen, Southeast Asia lead for Accenture Song. “Rabbit’s Tale will add more firepower to Accenture Song’s regional market excellence and business strategy, leveraging data, innovation, and creativity. This reaffirms our unwavering investment and commitment in Southeast Asia, enhancing our offerings, capabilities and talent base to help clients achieve tangible outcomes in their brand, marketing and experience transformation journeys.”

Patama Chantaruck, country managing director, Thailand at Accenture, said: "This acquisition will help Accenture empower local businesses and nurture homegrown talent to create meaningful and highly personalized digital experiences that cater to the unique needs and preferences of the local market. Technology, when integrated with creativity, can significantly enhance how businesses interact with their customers and people, driving differentiation and fostering greater customer satisfaction and loyalty. Rabbit’s Tale's talent and expertise will strengthen our positioning to help grow Thailand's private sector with unparalleled solutions to some of its most complex challenges. Our combined talent and expertise will propel Thailand as a thriving hub of technological advancement and digital innovation in the region.”

Sunard Thanasanaksorn, CEO of Rabbit’s Tale, said: “To combine unconventional creativity and breakthrough technology to solve our clients’ problems have always been our aspiration. We are thrilled that our next chapter of growth will be with Accenture Song, where its industry-leading position and creativity-led approach backed by data and technology has helped businesses across industries set new benchmarks.”