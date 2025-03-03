Anand Mahindra's #MondayMotivation post on 8-year-old's grit has internet in awe

Mondays may be dreaded by many, but for business tycoon Anand Mahindra, they are an opportunity to inspire millions.

This week, the Mahindra Group Chairman took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share an extraordinary example of perseverance and focus—an 8-year-old contestant, Assam's Binita Chhetry, on Britain's Got Talent whose sheer determination and practice left him in awe.

Mahindra spotlighted the young girl's remarkable mastery over her body, emphasizing that such precision comes only from relentless practice.

Her unshakeable focus, he noted, was a perfect embodiment of discipline and ambition—whether aimed at achieving an elite-level skill or something as simple as building her dream "Pink Princess House."

"Just 8 years old. World class. Steel-willed; Because that kind of mastery over her body comes only with intense Practice. And with an unwavering focus on her Ambition, even if it’s just a ‘Pink Princess House.’ She’s my #MondayMotivation," Mahindra wrote in his post, lauding her dedication as a perfect example of #MondayMotivation.

Just 8 years old.



World class.



Steel-willed;

Because that kind of mastery over her body comes only with intense Practice.



And with an unwavering focus on her Ambition, even if it’s just a ‘Pink Princess House’



She’s my #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/8gCHwYx6m9 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 3, 2025

The post quickly gained traction, with social media users expressing admiration for the girl’s talent and the powerful message behind Mahindra’s words.

Many were in awe of the young achiever’s ability, calling it "amazing" and "excellent."