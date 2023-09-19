comScore

Brand Makers

Avyan Global appoints Rahul Welde as partner and advisor

Rahul Welde has been brought on board to chart international expansion for Avyan Global and to make further forays into digital services.

By  Storyboard18Sep 19, 2023 8:58 AM
Avyan Global appoints Rahul Welde as partner and advisor
Welde is a marketer with expertise in marketing, media and communications.

Digital, design and technology group Avyan Global has announced that it is bringing on board renowned marketer Rahul Welde as partner and advisor to the agency group.

London-based Welde has been brought on board to chart international expansion for Avyan Global and to make further forays into digital services.

Welde is a marketer with expertise in marketing, media and communications. He has wide global experience gained over 30 years at Unilever and beyond.

Commenting on the appointment, Vishnu Mohan, founder and chairman of Avyan Global, said, “Rahul is one of the most respected and accomplished marketers in the industry and we are grateful to have him on our board of advisers as we kickstart our international expansion. It's early days but we have big ambitions for Avyan Global.”

Welde said, “I have been following Avyan’s growth trajectory with interest and am excited to be part of their journey. I am impressed by Avyan’s ambitions and game plan to build a compelling proposition. Having known Vishnu for several years, partnering Avyan has been an easy decision.”


Tags
First Published on Sep 19, 2023 8:58 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Boomlet Group appoints Anish Saha and Ayushi Rai

Boomlet Group appoints Anish Saha and Ayushi Rai

Brand Makers

Arpan Jain moves on from VMLY&R Commerce

Arpan Jain moves on from VMLY&R Commerce

Brand Makers

Nestle picks WPP Openmind as its media agency in Europe

Nestle picks WPP Openmind as its media agency in Europe

Brand Makers

Madison World appoints Manish Menon as vice president - human resources

Madison World appoints Manish Menon as vice president - human resources

Brand Makers

ITC's Minakshi Handa: There is a need to embed Generative AI in early stages of creative journey

ITC's Minakshi Handa: There is a need to embed Generative AI in early stages of creative journey

Brand Makers

Criteo appoints Mohit H Chablani as head of sales - enterprise India

Criteo appoints Mohit H Chablani as head of sales - enterprise India

Brand Makers

Britannia Bel Foods’ CMO Mustufa Arsiwalla quits

Britannia Bel Foods’ CMO Mustufa Arsiwalla quits