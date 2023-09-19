Avyan Global appoints Rahul Welde as partner and advisor

Digital, design and technology group Avyan Global has announced that it is bringing on board renowned marketer Rahul Welde as partner and advisor to the agency group.

London-based Welde has been brought on board to chart international expansion for Avyan Global and to make further forays into digital services.

Welde is a marketer with expertise in marketing, media and communications. He has wide global experience gained over 30 years at Unilever and beyond.

Commenting on the appointment, Vishnu Mohan, founder and chairman of Avyan Global, said, “Rahul is one of the most respected and accomplished marketers in the industry and we are grateful to have him on our board of advisers as we kickstart our international expansion. It's early days but we have big ambitions for Avyan Global.”