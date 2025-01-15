Bhaskar Das, media industry titan and former BCCL leader, dies

Bhaskar Das, a stalwart of the Indian media industry and former President of Response at Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd. (BCCL), passed away after a prolonged battle with illness. A figure whose career at BCCL spanned more than three decades, Das was instrumental in reshaping BCCL and elevating the company to new heights with his innovative strategies.

In 2005, Das, or BD as he was known, played a central role in conceiving and launching Mumbai Mirror, to ringfence Times Of India and fend off the new kids on the old Boribunder block. Mumbai Mirror quickly became an iconic presence in the city's media landscape despite the emergence of rivals - Hindustan Times and DNA. Despite his instrumental involvement in Mumbai Mirror, Das referred to himself as an “incidental steward".

"Recycled teenager" is another name he called himself, reflecting his own personal fashion style which retained its youthful and colourful edge.

Das’s career trajectory — spanning over forty years — was marked by a rare blend of leadership across profit centers, brand management, and line functions. Starting as a management trainee in 1980, he rose through the ranks to become President of Response at BCCL, before moving on to prominent roles at ZEE Media Corporation as Group CEO and Republic Media Network as Group President.

At BCCL, Das was responsible for a staggering 90 percent of the company’s turnover. Under his leadership, the company’s advertising revenue grew exponentially — from Rs 1,560 crore to Rs 4,200 crore during his six-year tenure as President. He was also a key member of the company’s board and served on several of its subsidiary boards.

A firm believer in the power of outcomes over outputs, Das often emphasized that true leadership is about identifying and addressing pain points. “Driving dramatic revenue growth, managing transformations in legacy companies, understanding consumers, inspiring team members, and spearheading turnaround strategies—these are the elements that energized me,” he once said, encapsulating his leadership philosophy.

Described by colleagues and peers as an “insight provocateur” and a “catalyst for change,” Das was known for his ability to empower teams, ignite energy, and foster collaboration. His impact extended beyond the boardroom. Das was a distinguished speaker and educator, having delivered over 800 hours of lectures at industry forums and top-tier business schools such as Harvard, Wharton, MIT, IIM, ISB, and MICA.

As a professor at SPJIMR, Das focused on strengthening the institute’s thought leadership and bridging the gap between academic research and corporate practice. At MICA, he mentored the Media & Entertainment and Sports areas and contributed to the Leadership and Management Development programs.

Das was a forever-learner. His latest project was unravelling and understanding generational behaviors. He delved into the Values, Attitudes, and Lifestyles (#VALS) of Indian #Zoomers. Das said, "#GenZ is a unique breed: though successive cohorts share similarities, each amplifies certain traits differently. This #AltGen, however, brings a distinctly alternative perspective compared to #Millennials."

Das outlined these differences across thirty dimensions over the next few weeks. But Das thrived on connections and conversations. He wanted to hear from others too. He asked, "What are the key areas where these two cohorts diverge in their thinking? What life-defining moments have shaped their outlooks? How do their life philosophies and VALS truly differ? Let’s get the conversation rolling."

Das leaves behind a legacy not only as a business leader but also as an educator and mentor who shaped the careers of countless professionals. His passing marks the end of an era in Indian media.

A few months ago, Das launched himself into supporting and mentoring GenSxty Tribe, an initiative by media veteran Meenakshi Menon.