"You had an amazing life, rest in peace," writes Bhaskar Das's wife

Bhaskar Das, one of the most influential figures in India’s media industry, passed away after a lengthy battle with illness. Known for his pioneering role at Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd. (BCCL), where he served as President of Response, Das helped shape the trajectory of the country's media landscape over a career spanning more than four decades. His death marks the end of an era in the industry, one in which he stood as a symbol of innovation, leadership, and transformation.

Das's wife Shomshuklla Das shared the news of his passing with a touching brief note that read: "Rest in peace... Bhaskar Das....you had an Amazing life."

Das, affectionately called “BD” by colleagues, was instrumental in the creation of Mumbai Mirror in 2005, a publication designed to protect the Times of India from rising competition in Mumbai. The launch of Mumbai Mirror proved a masterstroke, solidifying BCCL’s dominance even in the face of growing rival media outlets like Hindustan Times and DNA. Despite his pivotal role, Das humbly referred to himself as an "incidental steward" of the paper.

A self-described "recycled teenager," Das was known for his colorful fashion sense, which matched his energetic approach to work. His career spanned various high-profile roles, starting as a management trainee at BCCL in 1980. Over time, he rose through the ranks, ultimately leading the company’s advertising revenue growth from Rs 1,560 crore to Rs 4,200 crore during his six years as President of Response. His leadership was fundamental to the company’s profitability, as he was responsible for an astonishing 90 percent of BCCL's turnover during his tenure.

Das's career was a testament to his deep understanding of business dynamics. He often stressed the importance of outcomes over outputs, championing the idea that effective leadership is about addressing pain points, driving transformation, and understanding both markets and people. His approach resonated in his work, where he constantly sought ways to inspire teams and push companies toward greater growth.

In a podcast interview last year, Das dismissed the notion that salesmanship is an innate trait, calling it "bullshit." He recounted his humble beginnings, having studied in a Bengali-medium school, and emphasized how his relentless pursuit of skills and knowledge propelled him to the highest echelons of both the media and academic worlds. Das urged younger professionals to embrace a strong work ethic, faith in the power of hard work, and the building of confidence as key to career success.