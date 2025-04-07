            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • bombay-hc-allows-urgent-hearing-in-kunal-kamras-plea-to-quash-fir-urgently-61690

Bombay HC allows urgent hearing in Kunal Kamra's plea to quash FIR urgently

The comedian seeks urgent relief after facing death threats following his comment on Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

By  Storyboard18Apr 7, 2025 4:55 PM
Bombay HC allows urgent hearing in Kunal Kamra's plea to quash FIR urgently
Kamra's legal team highlighted that the Madras High Court had granted him interim protection from coercive actions, but the protection was set to expire on Monday.

The Bombay High Court on Monday agreed to hear comedian Kunal Kamra's petition seeking the quashing of the First Information Report (FIR) filed against him over his 'gaddar' remark allegedly directed at Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The petition, filed in light of urgent concerns regarding Kamra's safety, was initially set for hearing on April 21, but was expedited after Senior Advocate Navroz Seervai requested an earlier hearing due to threats on Kamra's life.

The matter was brought before a Bench of Justice Sarang Kotwal and Justice SM Modak, with Seervai arguing that it involved serious constitutional concerns regarding Kamra's fundamental rights. Seervai emphasized the extreme urgency of the matter, stating that the comedian had already received death threats, further complicating his legal situation. "It is a matter of extreme urgency and some concern... really going through the fundamental rights and not so much criminal law," Seervai explained during the proceedings.

Kamra's legal team highlighted that the Madras High Court had granted him interim protection from coercive actions, but the protection was set to expire on Monday.

Seervai also pointed out that the Mumbai police had travelled to Pondicherry, where Kamra is currently residing, indicating the gravity of the situation.

The FIR against Kamra stems from his comments made during a stand-up performance in which he allegedly referred to Shinde as a 'gaddar' in relation to the Deputy Chief Minister's controversial break from Shiv Sena in 2022.

As a result of the remarks, Kamra was charged under Sections 353(1)(b), 353(2), and 356(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for public mischief and defamation, following a complaint filed by Shiv Sena legislator Muraji Patel. Although Kamra is a resident of Villupuram in Tamil Nadu, the FIR was lodged in Mumbai.


Tags
First Published on Apr 7, 2025 4:55 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

'New chapter begins': Haldiram CEO announces merger of Snacks and Food businesses

'New chapter begins': Haldiram CEO announces merger of Snacks and Food businesses

Brand Makers

boAt's parent Imagine Marketing files DRHP via confidential pre-filing route: Report

boAt's parent Imagine Marketing files DRHP via confidential pre-filing route: Report

Brand Makers

Dabur India appoints Sriram Padmanabhan as Head - Healthcare Business

Dabur India appoints Sriram Padmanabhan as Head - Healthcare Business

Brand Makers

Auto sales in India see 6.46% growth in FY25, rural markets lead the way

Auto sales in India see 6.46% growth in FY25, rural markets lead the way

Brand Makers

Kalyan Jewellers registers 37% revenue growth in Q4 2025, aims to launch 170 showrooms in FY26

Kalyan Jewellers registers 37% revenue growth in Q4 2025, aims to launch 170 showrooms in FY26

Brand Makers

Amul expects Rs 1 lakh crore revenue in FY 26 as dairy demand soars

Amul expects Rs 1 lakh crore revenue in FY 26 as dairy demand soars

Brand Makers

Nykaa's beauty vertical registers robust growth in Q4 FY25

Nykaa's beauty vertical registers robust growth in Q4 FY25