Bombay HC allows urgent hearing in Kunal Kamra's plea to quash FIR urgently

The Bombay High Court on Monday agreed to hear comedian Kunal Kamra's petition seeking the quashing of the First Information Report (FIR) filed against him over his 'gaddar' remark allegedly directed at Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
The petition, filed in light of urgent concerns regarding Kamra's safety, was initially set for hearing on April 21, but was expedited after Senior Advocate Navroz Seervai requested an earlier hearing due to threats on Kamra's life.
The matter was brought before a Bench of Justice Sarang Kotwal and Justice SM Modak, with Seervai arguing that it involved serious constitutional concerns regarding Kamra's fundamental rights. Seervai emphasized the extreme urgency of the matter, stating that the comedian had already received death threats, further complicating his legal situation. "It is a matter of extreme urgency and some concern... really going through the fundamental rights and not so much criminal law," Seervai explained during the proceedings.
Kamra's legal team highlighted that the Madras High Court had granted him interim protection from coercive actions, but the protection was set to expire on Monday.
Seervai also pointed out that the Mumbai police had travelled to Pondicherry, where Kamra is currently residing, indicating the gravity of the situation.
The FIR against Kamra stems from his comments made during a stand-up performance in which he allegedly referred to Shinde as a 'gaddar' in relation to the Deputy Chief Minister's controversial break from Shiv Sena in 2022.
As a result of the remarks, Kamra was charged under Sections 353(1)(b), 353(2), and 356(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for public mischief and defamation, following a complaint filed by Shiv Sena legislator Muraji Patel. Although Kamra is a resident of Villupuram in Tamil Nadu, the FIR was lodged in Mumbai.