Capri Global Holdings' Capri Sports appoints all-women brand and commercial partnerships team

Capri Sports, which is under the umbrella of Capri Global Holdings, has, today announced, the Brand and Commercial Partnerships Team. Capri Sports has an existing portfolio across sports like cricket, kabaddi and Kho Kho, and hopes to continue to build on the momentum.

Capri Sports, who had a fabulous first half of the year with UP Warriorz finishing third in the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League, have gone with an all women Brand and Commercial Partnerships Team. High on the agenda will be accelerating Capri Sports growth, while identifying and driving new revenue streams and content monetization along with alliances & Partnerships for the four franchisees.

The team comprises Vinita Bhatia, a senior media and sports professional, as the V.P - brand and commercial partnerships, and she will be based out of Mumbai.

Suvidha Dhalwani is the other V.P – brand & commercial partnerships and will operate from Gurgaon. The troika is completed by Akanksha Bhatkar, as senior manager, who has worked in the cricketing ecosystem such as the BCCI and IPL and will be in Mumbai.

Bhatia comes with over two decades of rich and diversified experience of having worked with some of the leading Indian and International Media & Sports organisations. She has worked with Times of India, Zee TV, Sony TV, Star/Disney Network in her previous stints.

Dhalwani comes with a rich and diversified experience of close to 2 decades in Sales and Marketing which Includes Sponsorships & Alliances, Brand Activations & Solutions, Sports Marketing, Media Planning & Sales and Relationship Management. Suvidha has worked with organisations like Group M, Times Internet.

Along with UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League, the Bengal Warriors, Sharjah Warriors and the Rajasthan Warriors, fall into the Capri Sports family, that is a part of the Capri Global Holdings. Later in the year, the Bengal Warriors will be part of the iconic 10th Season of the Pro Kabaddi League, while Sharjah Warriors and UP Warriorz will continue to march on in the world of cricket. The Rajasthan Warriors are expected to take centre stage next year.

"We welcome on board the Brand and Commercial Partnerships team who will create & execute programs to drive deep brand associations across our teams through meaningful sports solutions.”