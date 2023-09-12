comScore

Capri Sports bolsters leadership team; appoints Apurv Gupta and Chandan Roy

Apurv Gupta will be responsible for managing the operations of the Capri Sports’ Bengal Warriors and Rajasthan Warriors with an objective to build their equity. Chandan Roy will pick up the baton in terms of creating brand and fan engagement plans for the Capri Sports teams - UP Warriorz, Bengal Warriors, Sharjah Warriors and Rajasthan Warriors.

Apurv Gupta joins the team with the experience of having helped launch the Pro Kabaddi League with Mashal Sports. Chandan Roy comes in on the back off a stint with Star Sports as head of sponsorship marketing for the Emerging Sports portfolio - Football (ISL, Premier League), F1 and Grand Slams in the Indian market.(From left to right: Apurv Gupta and Chandan Roy)

Apurv Gupta and Chandan Roy have joined the Capri Sports team as senior vice president - contact sports and vice-president, marketing respectively. Both Gupta and Roy will be based out of Mumbai.

Capri Sports finished third with the UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League.

Gupta joins the team with the experience of having helped launch the Pro Kabaddi League with Mashal Sports. After that, he led the launch live sports business with Amazon Prime Video (India). He will be responsible for managing the operations of the Capri Sports’ Bengal Warriors and Rajasthan Warriors with an objective to build their equity.

Roy comes in on the back off a stint with Star Sports as head of sponsorship marketing for the Emerging Sports portfolio - Football (ISL, Premier League), F1 and Grand Slams in the Indian market. He will pick up the baton in terms of creating brand and fan engagement plans for the Capri Sports teams - UP Warriorz, Bengal Warriors, Sharjah Warriors and Rajasthan Warriors.

“We welcome to the team Apurv Gupta and Chandan Roy, both of whom will create and execute programs to further amplify the Warrior name and spirit across sporting fraternity. Both are seasoned Sports industry professionals who will add tremendous value to our Capri Sports portfolio and contribute to its success both on and off the field. At Capri Global, we firmly believe that there is opportunity in every step, and we are confident that we can make that count,” said Basant Dhawan, group chief marketing officer, Capri Global.


