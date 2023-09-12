Capri Sports bolsters leadership team; appoints Apurv Gupta and Chandan Roy

Apurv Gupta and Chandan Roy have joined the Capri Sports team as senior vice president - contact sports and vice-president, marketing respectively. Both Gupta and Roy will be based out of Mumbai.

Capri Sports finished third with the UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League.

Gupta joins the team with the experience of having helped launch the Pro Kabaddi League with Mashal Sports. After that, he led the launch live sports business with Amazon Prime Video (India). He will be responsible for managing the operations of the Capri Sports’ Bengal Warriors and Rajasthan Warriors with an objective to build their equity.

Roy comes in on the back off a stint with Star Sports as head of sponsorship marketing for the Emerging Sports portfolio - Football (ISL, Premier League), F1 and Grand Slams in the Indian market. He will pick up the baton in terms of creating brand and fan engagement plans for the Capri Sports teams - UP Warriorz, Bengal Warriors, Sharjah Warriors and Rajasthan Warriors.