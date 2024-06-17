CXO Moves: Exec movements across DDB Mudra Group, Havas India, Grey and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Shashank Lanjekar

Previous: Chief strategy officer, VMLY&R

Present: National strategy head, DDB Mudra Group

DDB Mudra Group appoints Shashank Lanjekar in a new role. He has worked across Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Pacific, McCann Erickson, SoHo Square and Dentsu Creative India.

John Thangaraj

Previous: Group chief strategy officer, FCB Group India

Present: Chief strategy officer, Havas India

Havas India has appointed John Thangaraj in a new role. He has worked across adidas, Rediffusion Y&R, MullenLowe Lintas Group and Mindshare.

Surjo Dutt

Present: Chief creative officer, Dentsu Creative Webchutney

Surjo Dutt has been promoted in a new role. In his new role, Dutt will spearhead the creative vision of the agency, ensuring the delivery of innovative and integrated solutions that foster business growth for clients. Additionally, he will mentor and guide the creative teams.

Nirvik Singh

Previous: Global chief operating officer, Grey

Nirvik Singh has moved on from Grey. He has worked across Lipton India, J Walter Thompson and Raymond Limited.

Saahil Nayar

Previous: CEO, Swiss Beauty

Saahil Nayar has moved on from Swiss Beauty. He has worked across Tata Teleservices, Kama Ayurveda, The MOMS Co, IDAM House of Brands etc.

Ashish Kakkar

Previous: CHRO, ICICI Home Finance Company

Present: CHRO and Executive president, Polycab India Limited

Ashish Kakkar has been appointed by Polycab India. He has worked across PepsiCo India, ICICI Prudential and ICICI Bank.

Ishaan Arya

Previous: Head - business development, Basik Marketing

Present: Vice president - sales and partnerships, Nodwin Gaming

Nodwin Gaming appoints Ishaan Arya in a new role. He has worked across Deccan Chronicle and The Esports Club.

Amrit Raj

Previous: Director - Marketing, Corporate Affairs & Communication, Zetwerk

Present: Chief marketing officer, Zetwerk

Zetwerk elevates Amrit Raj to a newer role. He has worked across Deccan Chronicle, LiveMint, Nissan Motor Corporation and ByteDance.

Harish Narayanan

Previous: Chief growth officer, Upstox

Present: Chief marketing and digital officer, HDFC AMC

HDFC AMC appoints Harish Narayanan in a new role. He has worked across Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Google and Myntra.