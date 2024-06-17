CXO Moves: Exec movements across DDB Mudra Group, Havas India, Grey and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.
Shashank Lanjekar
Previous: Chief strategy officer, VMLY&R
Present: National strategy head, DDB Mudra Group
DDB Mudra Group appoints Shashank Lanjekar in a new role. He has worked across Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Pacific, McCann Erickson, SoHo Square and Dentsu Creative India.
John Thangaraj
Previous: Group chief strategy officer, FCB Group India
Present: Chief strategy officer, Havas India
Havas India has appointed John Thangaraj in a new role. He has worked across adidas, Rediffusion Y&R, MullenLowe Lintas Group and Mindshare.
Surjo Dutt
Present: Chief creative officer, Dentsu Creative Webchutney
Surjo Dutt has been promoted in a new role. In his new role, Dutt will spearhead the creative vision of the agency, ensuring the delivery of innovative and integrated solutions that foster business growth for clients. Additionally, he will mentor and guide the creative teams.
Nirvik Singh
Previous: Global chief operating officer, Grey
Nirvik Singh has moved on from Grey. He has worked across Lipton India, J Walter Thompson and Raymond Limited.
Saahil Nayar
Previous: CEO, Swiss Beauty
Saahil Nayar has moved on from Swiss Beauty. He has worked across Tata Teleservices, Kama Ayurveda, The MOMS Co, IDAM House of Brands etc.
Ashish Kakkar
Previous: CHRO, ICICI Home Finance Company
Present: CHRO and Executive president, Polycab India Limited
Ashish Kakkar has been appointed by Polycab India. He has worked across PepsiCo India, ICICI Prudential and ICICI Bank.
Ishaan Arya
Previous: Head - business development, Basik Marketing
Present: Vice president - sales and partnerships, Nodwin Gaming
Nodwin Gaming appoints Ishaan Arya in a new role. He has worked across Deccan Chronicle and The Esports Club.
Amrit Raj
Previous: Director - Marketing, Corporate Affairs & Communication, Zetwerk
Present: Chief marketing officer, Zetwerk
Zetwerk elevates Amrit Raj to a newer role. He has worked across Deccan Chronicle, LiveMint, Nissan Motor Corporation and ByteDance.
Harish Narayanan
Previous: Chief growth officer, Upstox
Present: Chief marketing and digital officer, HDFC AMC
HDFC AMC appoints Harish Narayanan in a new role. He has worked across Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Google and Myntra.
Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy