            

      CXO Moves: Exec movements across DDB Mudra Group, Havas India, Grey and more

      Executive moves in the world of brands and agencies.

      By  Storyboard18Jun 17, 2024 8:23 AM
      Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

      Shashank Lanjekar

      Previous: Chief strategy officer, VMLY&R

      Present: National strategy head, DDB Mudra Group

      DDB Mudra Group appoints Shashank Lanjekar in a new role. He has worked across Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Pacific, McCann Erickson, SoHo Square and Dentsu Creative India.

      John Thangaraj

      Previous: Group chief strategy officer, FCB Group India

      Present: Chief strategy officer, Havas India

      Havas India has appointed John Thangaraj in a new role. He has worked across adidas, Rediffusion Y&R, MullenLowe Lintas Group and Mindshare.

      Surjo Dutt

      Present: Chief creative officer, Dentsu Creative Webchutney

      Surjo Dutt has been promoted in a new role. In his new role, Dutt will spearhead the creative vision of the agency, ensuring the delivery of innovative and integrated solutions that foster business growth for clients. Additionally, he will mentor and guide the creative teams.

      Nirvik Singh

      Previous: Global chief operating officer, Grey

      Nirvik Singh has moved on from Grey. He has worked across Lipton India, J Walter Thompson and Raymond Limited.

      Saahil Nayar

      Previous: CEO, Swiss Beauty

      Saahil Nayar has moved on from Swiss Beauty. He has worked across Tata Teleservices, Kama Ayurveda, The MOMS Co, IDAM House of Brands etc.

      Ashish Kakkar

      Previous: CHRO, ICICI Home Finance Company

      Present: CHRO and Executive president, Polycab India Limited

      Ashish Kakkar has been appointed by Polycab India. He has worked across PepsiCo India, ICICI Prudential and ICICI Bank.

      Ishaan Arya

      Previous: Head - business development, Basik Marketing

      Present: Vice president - sales and partnerships, Nodwin Gaming

      Nodwin Gaming appoints Ishaan Arya in a new role. He has worked across Deccan Chronicle and The Esports Club.

      Amrit Raj

      Previous: Director - Marketing, Corporate Affairs & Communication, Zetwerk

      Present: Chief marketing officer, Zetwerk

      Zetwerk elevates Amrit Raj to a newer role. He has worked across Deccan Chronicle, LiveMint, Nissan Motor Corporation and ByteDance.

      Harish Narayanan

      Previous: Chief growth officer, Upstox

      Present: Chief marketing and digital officer, HDFC AMC

      HDFC AMC appoints Harish Narayanan in a new role. He has worked across Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Google and Myntra.

      Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy


