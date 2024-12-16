CXO Moves: Exec movements across EssenceMediacom, Renault India, Amazon India, Angel One, HUL, Swiggy and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Nick Lawson

Previous: Global chief executive officer, EssenceMediacom

Nick Lawson has moved on from EssenceMediacom. He started his career with MediaCom as its chief executive officer.

Sudhir Malhotra

Previous: Vice president - sales & marketing, Renault India

Sudhir Malhotra has moved on from Renault India. He has worked across DCM Toyota, Daewoo Motors India, Honda Siel Cars India, Nissan Motor India and General Motors.

Rohini Laya Venkateswaran

Previous: Vice president and country manager P&G - East Gulf & Sales Strategy Gulf, P&G India

Present: Chief sales officer, P&G India

P&G India names Rohini Laya Venkateswaran as chief sales officer. She started her career with P&G as key account manager for the Tamil Nadu region.

Srikanth Iyer

Previous: Sales director, Kimberly-Clark

Present: Sales director, Nivea India

Nivea India appoints Srikanth Iyer as sales director. He has worked across Patni Computer System, SABMiller, PepsiCo, Mondelez International, and METRO Wholesale India.

Ranjit Babu

Previous: Consumer electronics director, Amazon India

Ranjit Babu has moved on from Amazon India. He has worked across Pan Arab Research Center, Nokia, Karadi Tales Company, Apple and Cloudtail India.

Prabhakar Tiwari

Previous: Chief growth officer, Angel One

Angel One chief growth officer Prabhakar Tiwari resigned from his position in November. Tiwari’s exit comes after Pravin Bathe, the chief compliance officer at Angel One put in his papers in October.

He has worked across Shriram Pistons & Rings, Marico, Danone, Avon, CEAT Tyres, and PayU.

Devendra Sharnagat

Previous: Chief data and analytics officer, Mahindra Finance

Present: SVP - AI Division, Mahindra Group

Mahindra Group names Devendra Sharnagat as SVP - AI division. He has worked across Direxions Marketing Services, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Vivek Mittal

Present: Executive director - legal & corporate affairs, Hindustan Unilever

HUL names Vivek Mittal as executive director - legal & corporate affairs. He has worked across Mount Shivalik Industries, Caparo India Operations, Indiabulls, Reliance Retail, Lupin Limited and Danaher Corporation.

Manish Jain

Previous: Country head - wholesale banking, YES Bank

Present: Executive Director, YES Bank

YES Bank elevates Manish Jain to executive director. He has worked across Maruti Suzuki India, Ernst & Young Consulting, GE and Standard Chartered Bank.

Sidharth Bhakoo

Previous: VP - National Business Head, Swiggy

Present: Chief business officer - Food Marketplace, Swiggy

Swiggy elevates Sidharth Bhakoo to chief business officer - food marketplace. He has worked across GE Money, Royal Bank of Scotland and Vodafone.

David Neal

Previous: Global chief financial officer, TAG

Present: Global CFO, DEPT

DEPT has named David Neal as global chief financial officer. He has worked across Deloitte, and Dentsu.

Anuj Tandon

Previous: EO - Gaming, Jetsynthesys

Present: Partner, BITKRAFT Ventures

Anuj Tandon joins BITKRAFT Ventures as partner. He has worked across Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Rolocule Games, Nazara Games, KRAFTON and Yoozoo Games. He has been a board observer at Loco, Nodwin Gaming, Pratilipi, Tamatem Games, FRND, Kuku FM, Nautilus Mobile App and Jetapult.

Salil Hajarnis

Previous: Head of technology - payments and lending India, Fiserv

Present: Chief technology officer, Poonawalla Fincorp

Poonawalla Fincorp names Salil Hajarnis as chief technology officer. He has worked across SKF, Kanbay, Capgemini and Mastercard.

Mayank Jain

Previous: Head - Expansion, Lighthouse Learning Group

Present: Chief operating officer, Zee Learn

Zee Learn appoints Mayank Jain as chief operating officer. He has worked across Overnite Express, Whirlpool Corporation, Titan Industries and Tata AIG General Insurance Company.