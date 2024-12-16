CXO Moves: Exec movements across EssenceMediacom, Renault India, Amazon India, Angel One, HUL, Swiggy and more

ADVERTISEMENT
Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.
Nick Lawson
Previous: Global chief executive officer, EssenceMediacom
Nick Lawson has moved on from EssenceMediacom. He started his career with MediaCom as its chief executive officer.
Sudhir Malhotra
Previous: Vice president - sales & marketing, Renault India
Sudhir Malhotra has moved on from Renault India. He has worked across DCM Toyota, Daewoo Motors India, Honda Siel Cars India, Nissan Motor India and General Motors.
Rohini Laya Venkateswaran
Previous: Vice president and country manager P&G - East Gulf & Sales Strategy Gulf, P&G India
Present: Chief sales officer, P&G India
P&G India names Rohini Laya Venkateswaran as chief sales officer. She started her career with P&G as key account manager for the Tamil Nadu region.
Srikanth Iyer
Previous: Sales director, Kimberly-Clark
Present: Sales director, Nivea India
Nivea India appoints Srikanth Iyer as sales director. He has worked across Patni Computer System, SABMiller, PepsiCo, Mondelez International, and METRO Wholesale India.
Ranjit Babu
Previous: Consumer electronics director, Amazon India
Ranjit Babu has moved on from Amazon India. He has worked across Pan Arab Research Center, Nokia, Karadi Tales Company, Apple and Cloudtail India.
Prabhakar Tiwari
Previous: Chief growth officer, Angel One
Angel One chief growth officer Prabhakar Tiwari resigned from his position in November. Tiwari’s exit comes after Pravin Bathe, the chief compliance officer at Angel One put in his papers in October.
He has worked across Shriram Pistons & Rings, Marico, Danone, Avon, CEAT Tyres, and PayU.
Devendra Sharnagat
Previous: Chief data and analytics officer, Mahindra Finance
Present: SVP - AI Division, Mahindra Group
Mahindra Group names Devendra Sharnagat as SVP - AI division. He has worked across Direxions Marketing Services, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Vivek Mittal
Present: Executive director - legal & corporate affairs, Hindustan Unilever
HUL names Vivek Mittal as executive director - legal & corporate affairs. He has worked across Mount Shivalik Industries, Caparo India Operations, Indiabulls, Reliance Retail, Lupin Limited and Danaher Corporation.
Manish Jain
Previous: Country head - wholesale banking, YES Bank
Present: Executive Director, YES Bank
YES Bank elevates Manish Jain to executive director. He has worked across Maruti Suzuki India, Ernst & Young Consulting, GE and Standard Chartered Bank.
Sidharth Bhakoo
Previous: VP - National Business Head, Swiggy
Present: Chief business officer - Food Marketplace, Swiggy
Swiggy elevates Sidharth Bhakoo to chief business officer - food marketplace. He has worked across GE Money, Royal Bank of Scotland and Vodafone.
David Neal
Previous: Global chief financial officer, TAG
Present: Global CFO, DEPT
DEPT has named David Neal as global chief financial officer. He has worked across Deloitte, and Dentsu.
Anuj Tandon
Previous: EO - Gaming, Jetsynthesys
Present: Partner, BITKRAFT Ventures
Anuj Tandon joins BITKRAFT Ventures as partner. He has worked across Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Rolocule Games, Nazara Games, KRAFTON and Yoozoo Games. He has been a board observer at Loco, Nodwin Gaming, Pratilipi, Tamatem Games, FRND, Kuku FM, Nautilus Mobile App and Jetapult.
Salil Hajarnis
Previous: Head of technology - payments and lending India, Fiserv
Present: Chief technology officer, Poonawalla Fincorp
Poonawalla Fincorp names Salil Hajarnis as chief technology officer. He has worked across SKF, Kanbay, Capgemini and Mastercard.
Mayank Jain
Previous: Head - Expansion, Lighthouse Learning Group
Present: Chief operating officer, Zee Learn
Zee Learn appoints Mayank Jain as chief operating officer. He has worked across Overnite Express, Whirlpool Corporation, Titan Industries and Tata AIG General Insurance Company.
Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy