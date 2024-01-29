CXO Moves: Exec movements across Red Bull, Unilever, Flipkart, DDB Mudra Group and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Hemant Bakshi

Previous: Executive vice president - Unilever marketplace and chairman - Unilever Indonesia

Present: Chief executive officer, Ola

Ola has appointed Hemant Bakshi in a new role. He started his career with Unilever as executive director of sales and customer development.

Samina Hamied

Previous: Executive vice chairperson, Cipla

Samina Hamied has stepped down from her position at Cipla. She started her career at the investment management division at Goldman Sachs.

Sidharth Satpathy

Previous: Vice president - head category | head of monetization and business head for private label (Instamart)

Present: National sales director - India, Red Bull

Red Bull India has appointed Sidharth Satpathy in a new role. Satpathy has worked across HP, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, Johnson & Johnson, Marico and Reckitt Benckiser.

Binny Bansal

Previous: Co-founder, Flipkart

Binny Bansal, who co-founded e-commerce major Flipkart (in 2007) along with Sachin Bansal has stepped down from the company’s board. Binny set up a new ecommerce startup OppDoor. As per sources quoted in media reports, Binny cited a conflict with his new venture in the e-commerce sector. Bansal has worked across Sarnoff and Amazon.

He is also a board member and an advisor at GreyOrange, Acko, Curefoods, PhonePe, IIT Delhi Endowment; 021 Capital and Udhyam Learning Foundation, N/Core.

Scott Stuber

Previous: Vice president - original films, Netflix

American subscription-based video streaming service Netflix’s film chief Scott Stuber will depart from the company in March to start his own media company, where he produces TV shows and films of his own, as per reports.

Stuber will continue as global film chairman until the Academy Awards to be held in March, to complete any and all pending projects.

Stuber joined Netflix in 2017 and became the chairman of Netflix film in 2023.

Sunil Dhar

Present: Chief executive officer, Red Bull India

Sunil Dhar took over Red Bull India as chief executive officer. He has worked across Cadburys Schweppes PLC, Mondelez International and Hershey India.

Rajiv Rajagopal

Previous: Head - client development, Finecast

Present: Head - Advanced TV, GroupM Nexus

GroupM Nexus has appointed Rajiv Rajagopal in a new role. He has worked across Radio Mirchi, Red FM and Star India.

Gautam Surath

Previous: Managing partner, Performics

Present: Chief operating officer, Performics

Performics elevates Gautam Surath in a new role. Surath has worked across Tata Projects and Starcom.

Altamash Khan

Previous: Digital and content marketing lead, Kellogg Company

Present: Head of digital marketing, Raymond Lifestyle

Raymond Lifestyle has appointed Altamash Khan in a new role. Khan has worked across communicate2lite, Imperial softwares, Inventif Web, WATConsult, Brand Insight Integrated MAPCL, Media2win, Maxus and Godrej Consumer Products.

Deleise Ross

Previous: Associate vice president, DDB Mudra Group

Present: Senior vice president and head of business - MudraMax, DDB Mudra Group

DDB Mudra Group elevated Deleise Ross in a new role. She has worked across Madison Media, Madison World, Mindshare and Carat.

Sumit Sonal

Previous: Product marketing consultant - freelance, Jio

Present: Head of marketing, Qualcomm

Sumit Sonal has joined Qualcomm in a new role. He has worked across Star News, Lintas Media Group, Omnicom Group, HARMAN International, Myntra and Xiaomi Technology.