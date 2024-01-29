CXO Moves: Exec movements across Red Bull, Unilever, Flipkart, DDB Mudra Group and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.
Hemant Bakshi
Previous: Executive vice president - Unilever marketplace and chairman - Unilever Indonesia
Present: Chief executive officer, Ola
Ola has appointed Hemant Bakshi in a new role. He started his career with Unilever as executive director of sales and customer development.
Samina Hamied
Previous: Executive vice chairperson, Cipla
Samina Hamied has stepped down from her position at Cipla. She started her career at the investment management division at Goldman Sachs.
Sidharth Satpathy
Previous: Vice president - head category | head of monetization and business head for private label (Instamart)
Present: National sales director - India, Red Bull
Red Bull India has appointed Sidharth Satpathy in a new role. Satpathy has worked across HP, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, Johnson & Johnson, Marico and Reckitt Benckiser.
Binny Bansal
Previous: Co-founder, Flipkart
Binny Bansal, who co-founded e-commerce major Flipkart (in 2007) along with Sachin Bansal has stepped down from the company’s board. Binny set up a new ecommerce startup OppDoor. As per sources quoted in media reports, Binny cited a conflict with his new venture in the e-commerce sector. Bansal has worked across Sarnoff and Amazon.
He is also a board member and an advisor at GreyOrange, Acko, Curefoods, PhonePe, IIT Delhi Endowment; 021 Capital and Udhyam Learning Foundation, N/Core.
Scott Stuber
Previous: Vice president - original films, Netflix
American subscription-based video streaming service Netflix’s film chief Scott Stuber will depart from the company in March to start his own media company, where he produces TV shows and films of his own, as per reports.
Stuber will continue as global film chairman until the Academy Awards to be held in March, to complete any and all pending projects.
Stuber joined Netflix in 2017 and became the chairman of Netflix film in 2023.
Sunil Dhar
Present: Chief executive officer, Red Bull India
Sunil Dhar took over Red Bull India as chief executive officer. He has worked across Cadburys Schweppes PLC, Mondelez International and Hershey India.
Rajiv Rajagopal
Previous: Head - client development, Finecast
Present: Head - Advanced TV, GroupM Nexus
GroupM Nexus has appointed Rajiv Rajagopal in a new role. He has worked across Radio Mirchi, Red FM and Star India.
Gautam Surath
Previous: Managing partner, Performics
Present: Chief operating officer, Performics
Performics elevates Gautam Surath in a new role. Surath has worked across Tata Projects and Starcom.
Altamash Khan
Previous: Digital and content marketing lead, Kellogg Company
Present: Head of digital marketing, Raymond Lifestyle
Raymond Lifestyle has appointed Altamash Khan in a new role. Khan has worked across communicate2lite, Imperial softwares, Inventif Web, WATConsult, Brand Insight Integrated MAPCL, Media2win, Maxus and Godrej Consumer Products.
Deleise Ross
Previous: Associate vice president, DDB Mudra Group
Present: Senior vice president and head of business - MudraMax, DDB Mudra Group
DDB Mudra Group elevated Deleise Ross in a new role. She has worked across Madison Media, Madison World, Mindshare and Carat.
Sumit Sonal
Previous: Product marketing consultant - freelance, Jio
Present: Head of marketing, Qualcomm
Sumit Sonal has joined Qualcomm in a new role. He has worked across Star News, Lintas Media Group, Omnicom Group, HARMAN International, Myntra and Xiaomi Technology.
Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy