CXO Moves: Exec movements across Unilever, HT Media, Snapdeal, Havas India, GroupM, Akasa Air and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Achint Setia

Previous: Chief revenue and marketing officer, country MD, ZALORA Group

Present: CEO, Snapdeal

Achint Setia has joined Snapdeal as chief executive officer. He has worked across Microsoft, McKinsey & Company, Viacom18 Media and Myntra.

Anshul Asawa

Previous: General manager, Greater Asia, Home care | head of country, Unilever, Thailand

Present: CEO designate, Avenue Supermarts

Anshul Asawa has been appointed by the company's board of directors as the CEO designate, which will be effective from March 15, 2025.

With the departure of Neville Noronha, Asawa, general manager, Greater Asia, Home care | head of country, Unilever, Thailand will succeed him as the MD and CEO on February 1, 2026.

Ankit Goyle

Previous: Head of category marketing and demand generation - iPhone and AirPods, Apple

Present: Head of marketing - India, Snap Inc

Snap Inc has named Ankit Goyle as head of marketing for India operations. He has worked across Google, Reid & Taylor, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail and Myntra.

Sameer Singh

Previous: Head - ad sales, TikTok

Present: Group CEO, HT Media

Sameer Singh will be stepping down from his position in TikTok and will join HT Media as Group CEO. He has worked across MullenLowe Lintas Group, Procter & Gamble, GSK, Google, GroupM and Bytedance.

James Hawkins

Previous: CEO, PHD

Present: Chief client officer, IPG Mediabrands APAC

IPG Mediabrands APAC has appointed James Hawkins as chief client officer. He has worked across dgm, Dentsu, DM2, Dentsu Aegis Network Asia Pacific, Dentsu Media, dentsu X.

Himanshu Shekhar

Previous: CEO, South East Asia, GroupM

Himanshu Shekhar will be moving on from GroupM this month. He has worked across Mindshare Fulcrum and BIG FM.

Manas Lahiri

Previous: Executive growth partner, VML

Present: Chief growth officer, Havas India

Havas India has appointed Manas Lahiri as chief growth officer. He has worked across Reliance Industries, Samsung Mobile, Motorola, Contract India, Ogilvy & Mather, Creativeland Asia, Havas and Famous Innovations.

Rajaraman Sundaram

Previous: Head - office of country manager, Disney Star

Present: Head of business strategy and commercial, Sony Pictures Networks India

Sony Pictures Networks India has appointed Rajaraman Sundaram as head of business strategy and commercial. He has worked across Citibank, Hari & Easwaran CAs, Vijay Television, Star TV Network, NDTV Imagine, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Asianet STAR Communications, The Walt Disney Company and Viacom18 Media.

Karthik Yathindra

Previous: Chief sales and marketing officer, Page Industries

Present: CEO, Page Industries

Page Industries has elevated Karthik Yathindra as chief executive officer. He has worked across ICICI Bank and Titan Company.

Belson Coutinho

Previous: Chief marketing and experience officer, Akasa Air

Present: Chief operating officer, Akasa Air

Akasa Air has elevated Belson Coutinho as chief operating officer. He has worked across Jet Airways and VFS Global.

Matt McNally

Previous: Chief executive officer, Omnicom Health Group

Present: Global CEO, Publicis Health

Publicis Health names Matt McNally as global chief executive officer. He has worked across Earl Palmer Brown, Insight Interactive Group, Outcome Health and Dentsu health.

Sagar Mahabaleshwarkar

Previous: Chief creative officer, Contract Advertising India

Present: Executive director, Salt Brand Solutions

Salt Brand Solutions named Sagar Mahabaleshwarkar as executive director. He has worked across Design Core India, Ogilvy & Mather, Rediffusion Y&R, Bates CHI&Partners, and Cheil Worldwide.