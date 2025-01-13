CXO Moves: Exec movements across Unilever, HT Media, Snapdeal, Havas India, GroupM, Akasa Air and more

ADVERTISEMENT
Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.
Achint Setia
Previous: Chief revenue and marketing officer, country MD, ZALORA Group
Present: CEO, Snapdeal
Achint Setia has joined Snapdeal as chief executive officer. He has worked across Microsoft, McKinsey & Company, Viacom18 Media and Myntra.
Anshul Asawa
Previous: General manager, Greater Asia, Home care | head of country, Unilever, Thailand
Present: CEO designate, Avenue Supermarts
Anshul Asawa has been appointed by the company's board of directors as the CEO designate, which will be effective from March 15, 2025.
With the departure of Neville Noronha, Asawa, general manager, Greater Asia, Home care | head of country, Unilever, Thailand will succeed him as the MD and CEO on February 1, 2026.
Ankit Goyle
Previous: Head of category marketing and demand generation - iPhone and AirPods, Apple
Present: Head of marketing - India, Snap Inc
Snap Inc has named Ankit Goyle as head of marketing for India operations. He has worked across Google, Reid & Taylor, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail and Myntra.
Sameer Singh
Previous: Head - ad sales, TikTok
Present: Group CEO, HT Media
Sameer Singh will be stepping down from his position in TikTok and will join HT Media as Group CEO. He has worked across MullenLowe Lintas Group, Procter & Gamble, GSK, Google, GroupM and Bytedance.
James Hawkins
Previous: CEO, PHD
Present: Chief client officer, IPG Mediabrands APAC
IPG Mediabrands APAC has appointed James Hawkins as chief client officer. He has worked across dgm, Dentsu, DM2, Dentsu Aegis Network Asia Pacific, Dentsu Media, dentsu X.
Himanshu Shekhar
Previous: CEO, South East Asia, GroupM
Himanshu Shekhar will be moving on from GroupM this month. He has worked across Mindshare Fulcrum and BIG FM.
Manas Lahiri
Previous: Executive growth partner, VML
Present: Chief growth officer, Havas India
Havas India has appointed Manas Lahiri as chief growth officer. He has worked across Reliance Industries, Samsung Mobile, Motorola, Contract India, Ogilvy & Mather, Creativeland Asia, Havas and Famous Innovations.
Rajaraman Sundaram
Previous: Head - office of country manager, Disney Star
Present: Head of business strategy and commercial, Sony Pictures Networks India
Sony Pictures Networks India has appointed Rajaraman Sundaram as head of business strategy and commercial. He has worked across Citibank, Hari & Easwaran CAs, Vijay Television, Star TV Network, NDTV Imagine, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Asianet STAR Communications, The Walt Disney Company and Viacom18 Media.
Karthik Yathindra
Previous: Chief sales and marketing officer, Page Industries
Present: CEO, Page Industries
Page Industries has elevated Karthik Yathindra as chief executive officer. He has worked across ICICI Bank and Titan Company.
Belson Coutinho
Previous: Chief marketing and experience officer, Akasa Air
Present: Chief operating officer, Akasa Air
Akasa Air has elevated Belson Coutinho as chief operating officer. He has worked across Jet Airways and VFS Global.
Matt McNally
Previous: Chief executive officer, Omnicom Health Group
Present: Global CEO, Publicis Health
Publicis Health names Matt McNally as global chief executive officer. He has worked across Earl Palmer Brown, Insight Interactive Group, Outcome Health and Dentsu health.
Sagar Mahabaleshwarkar
Previous: Chief creative officer, Contract Advertising India
Present: Executive director, Salt Brand Solutions
Salt Brand Solutions named Sagar Mahabaleshwarkar as executive director. He has worked across Design Core India, Ogilvy & Mather, Rediffusion Y&R, Bates CHI&Partners, and Cheil Worldwide.
Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy