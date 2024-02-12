CXO Moves: Exec movements across Unilever, Tata Digital, Nokia, Amway, FCB, Mirum India and a lot more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Nitin Paranjpe

Previous: Chief people and transformation officer, Unilever

Unilever’s chief people and transformation officer, Nitin Paranjpe, will retire by mid-2024, about 37 years after joining the FMCG juggernaut as a management trainee.

Pratik Pal

Previous: Chief executive officer, Tata Digital

Pratik Pal, who led Tata Digital, a company that operates Tata Neu super app, has moved on from the company. Naveen Tahilyani will step into the shoes of Pal as CEO. Tahilyani is currently the CEO and managing director of Tata AIA Life Insurance Company, and his role at Tata Digital will become effective beginning February 19.

Pal began his career at Tata Consultancy as head - retail & CPG unit and rose to the ranks as president - retail CPG and travel, transportation and hospitality. On the other hand, Tahilyani began his career at Mckinsey & Company, and has worked across Tata AIA Life Insurance, AIA and Axis Bank.

Venkatachalam H

Present: Chief executive officer and managing director, Tata AIA Life Insurance Company

Venkatachalam H. has been appointed as the new CEO and MD, of and by Tata AIA Life Insurance, subject to regulatory approval from IRDAI. Venkatachalam H. will be taking over from the current CEO and MD, Naveen Tahilyani. As per reports, Tahilyani will take over Tata Digital as CEO. Tahilyani will also be promoted to the role of non-executive director at Tata AIA Life Insurance Company.

Andres Ordonez

Previous: Chief creative officer, FCB Chicago

Present: Global chief creative officer, FCB

FCB has named Andrés Ordóñez as its new Global Chief Creative Officer bolstering its creative leadership, as Susan Credle, the former Global Chief Creative Officer, takes on the role of creative advisor for FCB’s parent company, Interpublic Group. Ordonez has worked across BBDO, Zubi Advertising, The Bravo Group and Energy BBDO.

Kapil Arora

Previous: Co-chairman and chief operating officer, 82point5

Present: CEO, Ogilvy Indonesia

Ogilvy Indonesia has roped in Kapil Arora in a new role. He has worked across Enterprise Nexus, Ogilvy & Mather and Bennett Coleman & Co.

Mihir Karkare

Previous: Co-founder and executive vice president, Mirum India

Present: Managing director, Mirum India

Mirum India has elevated Mihir Karkare in a new role. He started his career with e-Emphasys Technologies.

Karthik Chandrasekhar

Previous: General manager, Hindustan Unilever

Karthik Chandrasekhar, who had announced earlier that he would join the HUL Management Committee as executive director, personal care, on April 1, has decided to quit Unilever. Madhusudhan Rao, executive director, BPC, HUL, will oversee the business in the interim until the new executive director, personal care, HUL is announced.

On February 7, Hindustan Unilever Limited announced key changes to its management committee. Shiva Krishnamurthy, who is currently the vice president, foods and beverages, South Asia, HUL will join the HUL Management Committee as executive director, foods and refreshment.

Srinandan Sundaram, currently executive director, foods and refreshment will take over as the executive director, homecare, HUL. Deepak Subramanian, executive director, Homecare HUL will be moving on to a new role overseas. The changes will be effective April 1st, 2024.

Deepak Jain

Previous: Chief financial officer, Ather Energy

Deepak Jain, who led electric vehicle maker Ather Energy as chief financial officer, will be moving on from the company after a four-year stint. Sohil Parekh, who is currently the vice president - senior financial controller, will succeed Jain from April 1.

Jain started his career at EY and went on to work across Procter & Gamble, Apple and First Advantage. Parekh began his career at sai InfoSystem, Motif, Azure Knowledge Corporation and Claris Lifesciences.

Rajneesh Chopra

Previous: Chief commercial officer, Immunotec

Present: India chief, Amway

Amway has appointed Rajneesh Chopra in a new role. He has also worked at Revlon.

Renata Maia

Previous: Global chief creative officer, Wunderman Thompson Health

Present: Chief creative officer, Ogilvy Health

Ogilvy Health appoints Renata Maia in a new role. She has worked across DMB&B, Fischer America Advertising, Young & Rubicam, Grey Global Group, Le Point and Area 23.

Joji Jacob

Previous: Creative partner, BLKJ Havas

Present: Regional chief creative officer, Havas

Joji Jacob has been appointed by Havas in a new role. Jacob has worked across Ogilvy & Mather, JWT, Bates, BBDO and DDB.

Susan Credle

Present: Creative advisor, IPG

Interpublic Group announced the appointment of Susan Credle as its first-ever Creative Advisor. In addition to taking on this newly created role, Susan will continue to serve as Chair of global integrated creative network FCB through the remainder of 2024. Credle has worked across BBDO and Leo Burnett.

Kiran Bance

Previous: Head of diversity and inclusion, Macmillan Cancer Support

Present: Director, Omnicom Media Group

Omnicom Media Group UK, the media services division of Omnicom Group has appointed Kiran Bance as its diversity, equity and inclusion director. Bance, who took up the position this year in January, began her career at FCA. Then, she joined Bank of England, ITN, Macmillan Cancer Support and Mindapples.

Robert Godinho

Previous: Founder and director, WhiteBalance

Present: Managing director, Media.Monks

Media.Monks, operating under S4 Capital, has promoted Robert Godinho to the position of Managing Director of Content India, where he will lead efforts in creative innovation driven by AI and the talent pool available. Godinho, previously in charge of Media.Monks' production hub in India, will now have broader responsibilities overseeing all operations in his new role.

Paul Arthur Dueman

Previous: Chief business officer, Vector Brand Solutions

Present: General manager - marketing, Meril

Meril has appointed Paul Arthur Dueman in a new role. He has worked across Scorpio Computer Technology, Maestro Engineering, Lowe Lintas, Mirum India, Indigo Consulting, Amura Marketing Technologies, Kinnect and Tilt Brand Solutions.

Poran Malani, the Director of Media.Monks India, will be departing from the company.

Ankur Nyati

Previous: Chief executive officer, Amala Earth

Present: President, upGrad

upGrad has appointed Ankur Nyati in a new role. Nyati has worked across Johnson Matthey, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, The Manipal Group, Flipkart, Ola, and WhiteHat Jr.

Sneha John

Previous: Director - brand marketing and social, Swiggy

Present: Director - brand, Pincode

Pincode has appointed Sneha John as director - brand. She has worked across ONGC MRPL, HT Media and The Hindu.