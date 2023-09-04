CXO Moves: Exec movements at Kotak Mahindra Bank, Kellogg’s, P&G, Reckitt, BharatPe, Byju’s and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.
Uday Kotak
Uday Kotak
Previous: Managing director and chief executive officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank
Uday Kotak has stepped down from his respective role. He will remain on board as a non-executive director. Dipak Gupta, who is the MD will take over as the interim CEO.
Dilen Gandhi
Dilen Gandhi
Previous: Regional marketing director - health and nutrition, South Asia, Reckitt
Present: Managing Director, Tasty Bite Eatables
Tasty Bite Eatables has appointed Dilen Gandhi in a new role. Gandhi has been a part of companies like Gillette India, Procter & Gamble and PepsiCo.
Mukta Maheshwari
Mukta Maheshwari
Previous: Vice president - marketing, Fabric Enhancers, ASEAN, P&G
Present: Chief marketing officer; vice president & category head - Fabric Care, P&G India
Procter & Gamble has promoted Mukta Maheshwari in a new role. Maheshwari has also worked at Cadbury Gifting India.
Puneet Dalmia
Present: Managing director and chief executive officer, Dalmia Cement
Puneet Dalmia will succeed Mahendra Singhi on December 8 as managing director and chief executive officer. He started his career with Dalmia Cement and has also been the co-founder and chairman of JobsAhead.com.
Sonam Pradhan
Sonam Pradhan
Previous: Integrated media and advertising head - Automotive
Present: Kellogg’s
Sonam Pradhan has moved on from her respective role and is all set to join Kellogg’s. She has worked across Madison Communications, MEC and Mindshare.
Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl
Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl
Previous: Chief business officer, BharatPe
Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl has moved on from his position at BharatPe. He has worked across Fortis Healthcare, Bain & Company, Paytm, Airtel Payments Bank and Roadzen.
Prathyusha Agarwal
Prathyusha Agarwal
Previous: Chief business officer, Byju’s
In what comes across as a tough time for the edtech platform Byju’s, Prathyusha Agarwal (one out of the four) has stepped down from her respective role. Agarwal has worked across Hindustan Unilever, Unilever, Star India, HDFC Life and Zee Entertainment.
Mansi Madan Tripathy
Previous: Vice President - APAC, Shell
Present: Country chair, Shell
Mansi Madan Tripathy has been promoted in a new role by Shell. She has worked across Bharat Electronics and Procter & Gamble.
Sarbvir Singh
Previous: Chief executive officer, Policybazaar
Present: Executive director and group CEO, PB Fintech
PB Fintech has promoted Sarbvir Singh in a new role. He has been a part of companies like Emerson Electric, Citi, Hercules Capital, HomeShop 18, Network18 and WaterBridge Ventures.
Ananya Tripathi
Ananya Tripathi
Previous: Chief executive officer, WhiteHat Jr
Ananya Tripathi has stepped down from her role at Byju’s WhiteHat Jr. Tripathi has worked across Tata Consultancy Services, McKinsey & Company, Myntra, Max Healthcare, Vini Cosmetics and Lighthouse Learning.
Ekta Relan
Previous: Chief strategy officer, Lowe Lintas
Ekta Relan has stepped down from her respective position at Lowe Lintas. Relan has worked across Lowe India, Unilever, SapientNitro and MullenLintas.
Samir Shanbag
Previous: Founding member, Rain Creative
Present: Business head and EVP, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi
L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has appointed Samir Shanbag in a new role. In his new position, Shanbhag will spearhead brand and business solutions' development and lead overall business efforts.
Ajeet Bawa
Previous: Head delivery and special categories, Magicbricks
Present: Head of marketing, Spencer’s Retail
Ajeet Bawa has joined Spencer’s Retail as head of marketing. Bawa has worked across HomeShop 18, Flipkart, Paytm and VLCC.
Sandeep Bakhshi
Previous: Chief business officer, Indo Nissin Foods
Present: Managing director, Indo Nissin Foods
Sandeep Bakhshi has been promoted as managing director. Bakhshi has worked across Eureka Forbes, Asian Paints, Akzo Nobel Decorative Coatings, Pidilite Industries, Mars Wrigley and SC Johnson.
Tavleen Kaur
Previous: Planning director, Cheil India
Present: Senior director - creative strategy, Tribes Communication
Tribes Communication has appointed Tavleen Kaur in a new role. Kaur has worked across Draft FCB Ulka, DY Works, DDB Mudra Group, Geometry Encompass and VMLY&R Commerce.
Prashant Gupta
Previous: Senior zonal head, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Present: National sales head, RankMF
RankMF has appointed Prashant Gupta in a new role. He has also been a part of ICICI Prudential AMC.
G Ravindran Reddy
Previous: Head of marketing, Hindware Home Innovation
Present: Chief marketing officer, Techwish
Techwish has appointed G Ravindran Reddy as chief marketing officer. He has been a part of Asian Paints, Philips Electronics, JVC, Videocon, LG Electronics, SRL Diagnostics and Usha International.
Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy