CXO Moves: Exec movements at Kotak Mahindra Bank, Kellogg’s, P&G, Reckitt, BharatPe, Byju’s and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Uday Kotak

Previous: Managing director and chief executive officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank

Uday Kotak has stepped down from his respective role. He will remain on board as a non-executive director. Dipak Gupta, who is the MD will take over as the interim CEO.

Dilen Gandhi

Previous: Regional marketing director - health and nutrition, South Asia, Reckitt

Present: Managing Director, Tasty Bite Eatables

Tasty Bite Eatables has appointed Dilen Gandhi in a new role. Gandhi has been a part of companies like Gillette India, Procter & Gamble and PepsiCo.

Mukta Maheshwari

Previous: Vice president - marketing, Fabric Enhancers, ASEAN, P&G

Present: Chief marketing officer; vice president & category head - Fabric Care, P&G India

Procter & Gamble has promoted Mukta Maheshwari in a new role. Maheshwari has also worked at Cadbury Gifting India.

Puneet Dalmia

Present: Managing director and chief executive officer, Dalmia Cement

Puneet Dalmia will succeed Mahendra Singhi on December 8 as managing director and chief executive officer. He started his career with Dalmia Cement and has also been the co-founder and chairman of JobsAhead.com.

Sonam Pradhan

Previous: Integrated media and advertising head - Automotive

Present: Kellogg’s

Sonam Pradhan has moved on from her respective role and is all set to join Kellogg’s. She has worked across Madison Communications, MEC and Mindshare.

Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl

Previous: Chief business officer, BharatPe

Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl has moved on from his position at BharatPe. He has worked across Fortis Healthcare, Bain & Company, Paytm, Airtel Payments Bank and Roadzen.

Prathyusha Agarwal

Previous: Chief business officer, Byju’s

In what comes across as a tough time for the edtech platform Byju’s, Prathyusha Agarwal (one out of the four) has stepped down from her respective role. Agarwal has worked across Hindustan Unilever, Unilever, Star India, HDFC Life and Zee Entertainment.

Mansi Madan Tripathy

Previous: Vice President - APAC, Shell

Present: Country chair, Shell

Mansi Madan Tripathy has been promoted in a new role by Shell. She has worked across Bharat Electronics and Procter & Gamble.

Sarbvir Singh

Previous: Chief executive officer, Policybazaar

Present: Executive director and group CEO, PB Fintech

PB Fintech has promoted Sarbvir Singh in a new role. He has been a part of companies like Emerson Electric, Citi, Hercules Capital, HomeShop 18, Network18 and WaterBridge Ventures.

Ananya Tripathi

Previous: Chief executive officer, WhiteHat Jr

Ananya Tripathi has stepped down from her role at Byju’s WhiteHat Jr. Tripathi has worked across Tata Consultancy Services, McKinsey & Company, Myntra, Max Healthcare, Vini Cosmetics and Lighthouse Learning.

Ekta Relan

Previous: Chief strategy officer, Lowe Lintas

Ekta Relan has stepped down from her respective position at Lowe Lintas. Relan has worked across Lowe India, Unilever, SapientNitro and MullenLintas.

Samir Shanbag

Previous: Founding member, Rain Creative

Present: Business head and EVP, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has appointed Samir Shanbag in a new role. In his new position, Shanbhag will spearhead brand and business solutions' development and lead overall business efforts.

Ajeet Bawa

Previous: Head delivery and special categories, Magicbricks

Present: Head of marketing, Spencer’s Retail

Ajeet Bawa has joined Spencer’s Retail as head of marketing. Bawa has worked across HomeShop 18, Flipkart, Paytm and VLCC.

Sandeep Bakhshi

Previous: Chief business officer, Indo Nissin Foods

Present: Managing director, Indo Nissin Foods

Sandeep Bakhshi has been promoted as managing director. Bakhshi has worked across Eureka Forbes, Asian Paints, Akzo Nobel Decorative Coatings, Pidilite Industries, Mars Wrigley and SC Johnson.

Tavleen Kaur

Previous: Planning director, Cheil India

Present: Senior director - creative strategy, Tribes Communication

Tribes Communication has appointed Tavleen Kaur in a new role. Kaur has worked across Draft FCB Ulka, DY Works, DDB Mudra Group, Geometry Encompass and VMLY&R Commerce.

Prashant Gupta

Previous: Senior zonal head, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Present: National sales head, RankMF

RankMF has appointed Prashant Gupta in a new role. He has also been a part of ICICI Prudential AMC.

G Ravindran Reddy

Previous: Head of marketing, Hindware Home Innovation

Present: Chief marketing officer, Techwish

Techwish has appointed G Ravindran Reddy as chief marketing officer. He has been a part of Asian Paints, Philips Electronics, JVC, Videocon, LG Electronics, SRL Diagnostics and Usha International.