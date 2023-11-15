DDB Worldwide's global chief creative officer Ari Weiss moves on 

DDB Worldwide's global chief creative officer Ari Weiss has quit. He plans to open his own independent agency early next year, according to media reports.

Weiss joined DDB in 2016 as the agency’s first chief creative officer for North America from BBH. He was promoted to global CCO role in 2019. He took over the role from Amir Kassaei. Under his leadership, DDB was awarded Network of the Year at One Show and at D&AD three years in a row, along with being named 2023 Network of the Year at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Weiss has worked with companies like Goodby Silverstien & Partners BBDO, Wieden+Kennedy, BBH and Cliff Freeman & Partners.

The agency has also made multiple promotions in the last couple of months to streamline its business.

On October 4, 2023, Alex Lubar was elevated as the global CEO of DDB Worldwide. Lubar succeeds current global CEO Marty O’Halloran who will continue as chairman. In addition, Glen Lomas, currently CEO, DDB EMEA, based in London, becomes global president and chief operating officer in partnership with Lubar.