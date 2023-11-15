comScore

DDB Worldwide's global chief creative officer Ari Weiss moves on 

Ari Weiss plans to open his own independent agency early next year.

By  Storyboard18Nov 15, 2023
Under Ari Weiss's leadership, DDB was awarded Network of the Year at One Show and at D&AD three years in a row, along with being named 2023 Network of the Year at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

DDB Worldwide's global chief creative officer Ari Weiss has quit. He plans to open his own independent agency early next year, according to media reports.

Weiss joined DDB in 2016 as the agency’s first chief creative officer for North America from BBH. He was promoted to global CCO role in 2019. He took over the role from Amir Kassaei. Under his leadership, DDB was awarded Network of the Year at One Show and at D&AD three years in a row, along with being named 2023 Network of the Year at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Weiss has worked with companies like Goodby Silverstien & Partners  BBDO, Wieden+Kennedy, BBH and Cliff Freeman & Partners. 

The agency has also made multiple promotions in the last couple of months to streamline its business.

On October 4, 2023, Alex Lubar was elevated as the global CEO of DDB Worldwide. Lubar succeeds current global CEO Marty O’Halloran who will continue as chairman. In addition, Glen Lomas, currently CEO, DDB EMEA, based in London, becomes global president and chief operating officer in partnership with Lubar.

On October 17, 2023, Aditya Kanthy was made the CEO of the newly formed Omnicom Advertising Services group in India. Kanthy, the current CEO of DDB Mudra Group, will oversee the creative agency group. The respective creative agencies within the group – DDB, BBDO and TBWA – will maintain their current branding in the Indian market. Read more: Aditya Kanthy to lead Omnicom Advertising Services in India


First Published on Nov 15, 2023

