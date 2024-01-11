Dentsu Creative appoints Nikhil Kumar as managing partner - West

Dentsu Creative, the creative agency network of dentsu India, has announced the appointment of Nikhil Kumar as managing partner (West)

As per the mandate, Kumar will be responsible for leading the West region, with a focus on growth and creative excellence & will be reporting into Indrajeet Mookherjee, president, Dentsu Creative.

Dentsu Creative is evolving by expanding beyond creative solutions to provide end-to-end marketing consultancy. It embraces Creative tech in both thinking and execution, going beyond traditional art and copy domains.

Kumar joins Dentsu Creative from Publicis Groupe, where he was an EVP and Business Head for a few key mandates. He has over 16 years of experience within the M&A industry. And has championed a few marketing roles in the initial stages of his career before transitioning into specialized fields of the agency ecosystem. Including P&L management, business consultancy, brand strategy, shopper science & even digital excellence.

Speaking on the appointment, Indrajeet said, “The West will play a pivotal role in driving sustained growth & glory for the agency and we are certain with Nikhil’s past expertise across diverse functions of the marketing realm, he has the right ambition and attitude to take us on this journey ahead. We welcome him to our family and wish him the best in his current & future endeavors.”