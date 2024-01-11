comScore

Brand Makers

Dentsu Creative appoints Nikhil Kumar as managing partner - West

As per the mandate, Nikhil Kumar will be responsible for leading the West region, with a focus on growth and creative excellence & will be reporting into Indrajeet Mookherjee, president, Dentsu Creative.

By  Storyboard18Jan 11, 2024 11:19 AM
Dentsu Creative appoints Nikhil Kumar as managing partner - West
Nikhil Kumar joins Dentsu Creative from Publicis Groupe, where he was an EVP and Business Head for a few key mandates.

Dentsu Creative, the creative agency network of dentsu India, has announced the appointment of Nikhil Kumar as managing partner (West)

As per the mandate, Kumar will be responsible for leading the West region, with a focus on growth and creative excellence & will be reporting into Indrajeet Mookherjee, president, Dentsu Creative.

Dentsu Creative is evolving by expanding beyond creative solutions to provide end-to-end marketing consultancy. It embraces Creative tech in both thinking and execution, going beyond traditional art and copy domains.

Kumar joins Dentsu Creative from Publicis Groupe, where he was an EVP and Business Head for a few key mandates. He has over 16 years of experience within the M&A industry. And has championed a few marketing roles in the initial stages of his career before transitioning into specialized fields of the agency ecosystem. Including P&L management, business consultancy, brand strategy, shopper science & even digital excellence.

Speaking on the appointment, Indrajeet said, “The West will play a pivotal role in driving sustained growth & glory for the agency and we are certain with Nikhil’s past expertise across diverse functions of the marketing realm, he has the right ambition and attitude to take us on this journey ahead. We welcome him to our family and wish him the best in his current & future endeavors.”

Nikhil added, “Dentsu Creative has been a formidable leader in its craft & has historically challenged the paradigm of what’s conventional. With its impeccable pool of talent & teams, I’m looking forward to this responsibility of collaborating and steering the agency in a direction that benefits our partners and us equally.”


Tags
First Published on Jan 11, 2024 11:13 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Rana Barua promoted to Group CEO of Havas India, South East and North Asia

Rana Barua promoted to Group CEO of Havas India, South East and North Asia

Brand Makers

Zoomcar hires Flipkart’s Adarsh Menon as global president

Zoomcar hires Flipkart’s Adarsh Menon as global president

Brand Makers

Crocs India appoints Priyanka Biisht as director - marketing

Crocs India appoints Priyanka Biisht as director - marketing

Brand Makers

Babita Baruah to take charge as VML India CEO

Babita Baruah to take charge as VML India CEO

Brand Makers

What’s fuelling Royal Enfield’s marketing playbook?

What’s fuelling Royal Enfield’s marketing playbook?

Brand Makers

Oppo’s Damyant Singh Khanoria joins Sports18 as director - marketing

Oppo’s Damyant Singh Khanoria joins Sports18 as director - marketing

Brand Makers

Star Exodus: 15-20 executives quit Star Sports before IPL

Star Exodus: 15-20 executives quit Star Sports before IPL