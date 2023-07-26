Dentsu X India onboards Jose Leon as CEO

Dentsu X, the media agency from Dentsu India, has announced the appointment of Jose Leon as chief executive officer (CEO). He will report to Anita Kotwani, CEO Media, South Asia, Dentsu, and will be based out of the agency's Gurugram office.

Leon has an experience of 26 years. Prior to joining Dentsu X, he held the position of managing director at the Publicis Groupe for over five years. His leadership experience also extends across global technology giants like Adobe.

Commenting on the appointment, Anita Kotwani said, “Dentsu, as a network, is driven by forward-thinking tech-enabled practices. Our belief in offering disruptive, cutting-edge solutions keeps us ahead in the ecosystem. We take immense pride in bringing extraordinary talents on board for this journey. Jose is one of the leaders with the right balance of technology and media acumen. His expertise is a great fit for dentsu X’s vision of building valuable experiences for consumers, beyond simple media exposure. I look forward to partnering with him in this marathon ahead. A warm welcome to our dentsu network, Jose, and best wishes for the journey ahead.”