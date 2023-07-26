comScore

Dentsu X India onboards Jose Leon as CEO

Jose Leon will report to Anita Kotwani, CEO Media, South Asia, Dentsu.

By  Storyboard18Jul 26, 2023 12:35 PM
Prior to joining Dentsu X, Jose Leon held the position of managing director at the Publicis Groupe for over five years. His leadership experience also extends across global technology giants like Adobe.

Dentsu X, the media agency from Dentsu India, has announced the appointment of Jose Leon as chief executive officer (CEO). He will report to Anita Kotwani, CEO Media, South Asia, Dentsu, and will be based out of the agency's Gurugram office.

Leon has an experience of 26 years. Prior to joining Dentsu X, he held the position of managing director at the Publicis Groupe for over five years. His leadership experience also extends across global technology giants like Adobe.

Commenting on the appointment, Anita Kotwani said, “Dentsu, as a network, is driven by forward-thinking tech-enabled practices. Our belief in offering disruptive, cutting-edge solutions keeps us ahead in the ecosystem. We take immense pride in bringing extraordinary talents on board for this journey. Jose is one of the leaders with the right balance of technology and media acumen. His expertise is a great fit for dentsu X’s vision of building valuable experiences for consumers, beyond simple media exposure. I look forward to partnering with him in this marathon ahead. A warm welcome to our dentsu network, Jose, and best wishes for the journey ahead.”

Leon added, “Our purpose at dentsu X is “Experience beyond Exposure”. This is fundamentally rooted in the fact that brands can remain hyper-relevant by building valuable and strong experiences for their consumers, beyond simple media exposure, which can only be built by understanding people’s innermost motivations, beyond their digital behaviour. The “Why” beyond “What” – to earn their attention and drive action. We at denstu X integrate content creation, technology, data, and behavioural insights to craft these experiences that are truly focused on full-funnel marketing solutions.”


First Published on Jul 26, 2023 12:31 PM

