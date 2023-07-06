Dhirubhai Ambani death anniversary: 8 inspiring quotes by the business magnate

Thursday marks the 21st death anniversary of industrialist Dhirubhai Ambani. The journey of the founder of Reliance Industries, from a gas station attendant to the owner of the giant petrochemicals, communications, power, and textiles conglomerate, is one that has inspired generations. Born in 1932 in Gujarat’s Junagarh district, Ambani left for the Port of Aden, Yemen to work for A. Besse and Co. along with his brother. His entrepreneurial journey began when his family relocated to Mumbai due to political turbulence in Aden.

He returned to India and started "Majin" in partnership with Champaklal Damani, his second cousin. The company used to import polyester yarn and export spices to Yemen.

In 1966, Dhirubhai formed Reliance Commercial Corporation, which later became Reliance Industries on May 8, 1973.

On his death anniversary, take a look at these motivating quotes by Dhirubhai Ambani:

“Growth has no limit at Reliance. I keep revising my vision. Only when you dream it you can do it.”

“Give the youth a proper environment. Motivate them. Extend them the support they need. Each one of them has infinite source of energy. They will deliver.”

“Pursue your goals even in the face of difficulties and convert adversities into opportunities.”

“Between my past, the present and the future, there is one common factor: Relationship and Trust. This is the foundation of our growth.”

“We bet on people.”

“Meeting the deadlines is not good enough, beating the deadlines is my expectation.”

“Don't give up. Courage is my conviction.”

“You do not require an invitation to make profits.”