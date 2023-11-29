comScore

Digital Refresh Networks appoints Swapna Nair as national account director

She will be accountable for the overall growth of DRN and will be involved in client relationship, retention programming, planning, expansion strategy and process building for the clients

By  Storyboard18Nov 29, 2023 3:35 PM
Prior to Digital Refresh Networks, Nair was with DAN, digital unit of TBWA, 22feet, Storycentre and FoxyMoron.

Digital Refresh Networks an AI-assisted content solutions company has appointed Swapna Nair as national account director. Nair is experienced in the field of digital marketing. Earlier, she was with Tonic Worldwide as a vice president – brands / account management.

In her current role at Digital Refresh Networks, she will be accountable for the overall growth of DRN and will be involved in client relationship, retention programming, planning, expansion strategy and process building for the clients.

On the new appointment Nair said “I am really excited for my new endeavour with DRN, I am thankful for Barin’s trust in my abilities and vision. I am looking forward to adding to the growth story of DRN."

Prior to Digital Refresh Networks, Nair was with DAN, digital unit of TBWA\, 22feet, Storycentre and FoxyMoron.

Barin Mukherjee, chief executive officer, DRN envisions a promising future with this appointment. He said “Looking forward to Swapna leading key accounts for DRN. She is thoroughbred in the digital comms environment and would be bringing in a new dimension to the work we want to put out from DRN.”


