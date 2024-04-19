            

      Disney Star's Venke Sharma joins Sprinklr as vice president and global head of product strategy

      Previously, Venke Sharma led Disney Star as executive director - consumer strategy and innovation.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 19, 2024 1:33 PM
      Venke Sharma started at the media and entertainment firm eleven years ago with a mandate to build and nurture the Digital Marketing and CRM capability across Star India Network.

      Venke Sharma, who led Disney Star as executive director - consumer strategy and innovation, has joined Sprinklr as vice president and global head of product strategy.

      Sharma started at the media and entertainment firm eleven years ago with a mandate to build and nurture the Digital Marketing and CRM capability across Star India Network.

      Over the years, his role evolved, encompassing a wide range of responsibilities in Consumer Strategy and Innovation. Among the numerous digital marketing campaigns executed early on were 'Satyamev Jayate' for Star Plus, IPL, PKL launch campaigns and the iconic Mauka Mauka for Star Sports.

      Sharma began his career at Mudra Communications as general manager, and went on to work across Tribal DDB India, ARC Worlwide, Leo Burnett Worldwide and Star TV Network.


      First Published on Apr 19, 2024 1:33 PM

