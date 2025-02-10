            
Piyush Goyal calls for tougher AI rules to protect copyright and creativity

Speaking at the ‘Vidhi Pragati: National IP Moot Court Competition, 2025, 'Goyal highlighted that AI can be a useful tool but can never replace human intelligence.'

By  Storyboard18Feb 10, 2025 10:07 AM
Piyush Goyal emphasised the importance of updating laws to keep pace with technological advancements.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has called for a strong regulatory framework to ensure artificial intelligence (AI) is used ethically while preventing its misuse. According to a report by PTI, he stressed that legal and policy measures are needed to address AI’s growing influence on copyright, patents, and trademarks.

Speaking at the ‘Vidhi Pragati: National IP Moot Court Competition, 2025,’ Goyal highlighted that AI can be a useful tool but can never replace human intelligence. He also warned that AI has the potential to disrupt industries, particularly in areas like copyright and intellectual property rights (IPR).

"AI and copyright are at a critical crossroads. It can either be used ethically to strengthen copyright protection or be misused to create smart ways to bypass it," Goyal said.

Citing examples from China, he pointed out that counterfeit versions of luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Hermès are being sold at prices ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹10 lakh.

Goyal emphasised the importance of updating laws to keep pace with technological advancements. He has instructed ministry officials to collaborate with experts, students, and academic institutions to develop modern AI regulations over the next 12-18 months.

Despite concerns, Goyal remains optimistic, stating that while AI can replicate human thought processes, it cannot truly replace human intelligence. He also suggested making intellectual property rights (IPR) a mandatory subject in law schools to better prepare future legal professionals.


First Published on Feb 10, 2025 9:54 AM

