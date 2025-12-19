ED files supplementary chargesheet in Felwin Online Gaming case; Rs 460 crore proceeds of crime traced

Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Kolkata has filed a Supplementary Prosecution Complaint under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 on 08.12.2025 before the Hon’ble Special Court (PMLA), Kolkata in connection with the online gaming App Felwin. Vide this Supplementary Prosecution Complaint, ED has arrayed Urshan Arya and Sijji Kumar as accused for their involvement in concealment, possession and acquisition of Proceeds of Crime (POC) and value representation of POC through layering and projection as legitimate business income.

The illegal gaming app, Felwin came into existence during Covid period in 2020 and operated in June, 2023. This gaming app was prohibited as an app to make fast and easy money through social media. Kolkata based digital marketers were found involved in the game marketing and advertisement, using celebrity, popular cricketer, brand identity on luck without any role of the skills of the player.

ED initiated investigation on the basis of FIR registered by Cyber Crime Police Station, Kolkata under various sections of IPC, 1860 against unknown responsible persons for cheating and forgery through online gaming app Felwin.

ED investigation revealed that Chinese nationals were operating the App with the help and support of Indian nationals. The accused persons and their associated companies used to transact through banks and Chinese nationals. These individuals used to route and settle money for the Chinese nationals through the cryptocurrency. The funds mobilised from gullible online game through the Felwin app were deposited into the bank accounts of various persons (called “footage persons”) who had allowed the use of their accounts by the App owners in lieu of certain commissions. Investigation revealed that approximately Rs. 460 Crores was generated from the Felwin App fraud and deposited into bank accounts in the name of Chinese nationals. The Chinese nationals communicated with and instructed the accused persons through digital platforms.

Earlier during investigation, a Provisional Attachment Order dated 10.06.2024 was issued attaching assets worth Rs. 257 Crores in this case. Further, the other accused persons involved in this case are Shanthi, Chaitra Prakash and Akash Kumar Salvi were arrested for the offence of money laundering in this case, and the Prosecution Complaint bearing M.L. Case No. 07/2024 was filed before the Hon’ble Special Court (PMLA), Kolkata on 10.07.2024.

Further investigation is under progress. Complaint bearing M. Case No. 10/2025 was filed.

