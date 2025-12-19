Greaves Cotton names Santosh Singh Chief Strategy and AI Officer to steer Greaves.NEXT roadmap

Based in Mumbai, Singh will lead group strategy, transformation, AI-led enterprise capability building and business excellence, with a core mandate to drive the execution of Greaves.NEXT - the company’s long-term roadmap aimed at sustainable and scalable growth.

Greaves Cotton Limited has appointed Santosh Singh as its Chief Strategy and AI Officer, strengthening the leadership team as the 165-year-old engineering major sharpens its focus on future-ready growth across energy, mobility and industrial solutions.

Based in Mumbai, Singh will lead group strategy, transformation, AI-led enterprise capability building and business excellence, with a core mandate to drive the execution of Greaves.NEXT - the company’s long-term roadmap aimed at sustainable and scalable growth.

Tata Technologies' Santosh Singh: Work-life balance is enjoying what I do during work and after work

His role will also involve accelerating growth at Greaves Technologies Limited (GTL), developing an enterprise-wide AI and data roadmap, and forging partnerships with hyperscalers and leading global AI labs.

Announcing the appointment, Parag Satpute, Managing Director and Group CEO of Greaves Cotton Limited, said Singh’s experience would be critical as the group enters its next phase of growth. “His extensive expertise in strategy, digital transformation and AI will play a significant role in shaping Greaves’ future. His global exposure will further strengthen our innovation agenda and support our long-term business priorities,” Satpute said.

Beyond strategy and AI transformation, Singh will work closely with business leaders across the group to incubate and scale new growth vectors, while also championing business excellence initiatives across verticals.

Singh brings over 24 years of experience spanning strategy, innovation, business excellence and AI-led enterprise transformation. Prior to joining Greaves, he was Global Head – Marketing and Business Excellence at Tata Technologies, where he co-led the company’s GenAI roadmap, developed productivity- and customer-focused use cases, and facilitated multi-party innovation workshops with global hyperscalers and clients.

Speaking to Storyboard18, Singh said his immediate focus at the Greaves Group is on shaping the next phase of growth through the Greaves.NEXT strategy. “This includes portfolio and M&A-led growth, building an enterprise-wide AI and data foundation, scaling Greaves Technologies as a high-potential ER&D platform, and strengthening analyst and investor engagement as the Group continues to evolve across Energy, Mobility, and Industrial Solutions,” he said.

He added that his approach to innovation would remain grounded in long-term value creation and responsibility.

Today’s marketers must treat Gen AI as their friend: Santosh Singh, Tata Technologies

“My intent is to build innovations anchored in substance, long-term value creation, and responsible innovation,” Singh noted, adding that he looks forward to collaborating with industry stakeholders as these themes take shape.

Greaves Cotton is a diversified engineering company with operations spanning energy solutions, mobility solutions and industrial solutions. The group’s investee companies include Greaves Electric Mobility Limited (GEML), which operates in electric two- and three-wheeler mobility, and Greaves Finance Limited (GFL), whose EV-focused NBFC, ev.fin, supports EV adoption through technology-led financing solutions. Together, these businesses underscore Greaves Cotton’s push towards sustainable mobility and technology-driven growth.

First Published on Dec 19, 2025 3:43 PM