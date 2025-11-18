EXCLUSIVE: Visa appoints Gaurav Ramdev as Head of Marketing for India & South Asia

Gaurav Ramdev, former Chief Growth & Marketing Officer at Protean eGov Technologies, has joined Visa as the Head of Marketing for India and South Asia.

Ramdev stepped down from his role at Protean in October this year. In his new mandate at Visa, he will be part of the India and South Asia business leadership team led by Sandeep Ghosh, Group Country Manager for the region, and will also collaborate with the Asia Pacific marketing leadership under Danielle Jin, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Visa in APAC.

Ramdev began his career as a Software Engineer in Geographic Information Systems at Satyam Computer Services and has since held leadership positions across ITC Limited, Orkla Group, Britannia Industries, The Coca-Cola Company, and Razorpay.

In 2024, ASSOCHAM reconstituted its councils for the 2024–25 term and appointed Ramdev as Co-Chairperson of the ASSOCHAM National Council on Branding and Marketing. Under the leadership of Sanjay Nayar (President, ASSOCHAM) and Puneet Das (Chairperson, Council on Branding & Marketing), he will work with industry leaders to advance strategic initiatives and drive innovation in branding and marketing.