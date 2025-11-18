Bengaluru Rapido Rider caught learning coding mid-ride, internet applauds his drive

ADVERTISEMENT
A Bengaluru resident’s late-evening commute has sparked wide admiration online after he discovered that his Rapido rider was quietly learning to code during the journey. Posting on X, user Vaibhav Gupta shared a photograph taken from behind at a traffic signal, showing the rider seated on his bike with a phone mounted on the handlebar, its screen lit up against the night.
Gupta informed followers that the rider was not watching entertainment or using navigation but was listening to a Node.js tutorial. He added that, when asked, the rider told him he was already working as a developer and was preparing for a job switch, which Gupta described as a quintessential “peak Bengaluru” moment demonstrating the rider’s determination and grind.
Yesterday my @rapidobikeapp rider was listening to a Node.js tutorial.— Vaibhav Gupta (@vaibhav_gup01) November 17, 2025
Upon asking, he told me he’s already a developer and is preparing for a switch.
Crazy grind & a @peakbengaluru moment for me. pic.twitter.com/mMtwWDrzS7
The post quickly drew several reactions praising the rider’s commitment to upskilling. One user stated that they felt bad that the country was unable to make full use of such talent, expressing concern about underutilised skill. Another said the hustle was commendable but advised against distraction while driving, warning that both rider and passenger were at risk. Others called the incident inspiring, with one user remarking that learning while riding placed the rider on a different level of multitasking, adding that they themselves struggled even to reply to messages while walking.