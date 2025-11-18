Deepinder Goyal explains mystery device on his head linked to ‘Gravity Ageing’ theory

ADVERTISEMENT
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has addressed the intense speculation surrounding a small device he was recently seen wearing on his right temple, confirming that it is an experimental gadget designed to measure brain blood flow. The photograph, which circulated shortly after he outlined his “Gravity Ageing Hypothesis”, prompted assumptions that the device was being used to track cerebral flow — speculation Goyal has now acknowledged.
In an extensive post shared two days ago, the 42-year-old chief executive stated that scientific research already recognises brain flow as a key biomarker correlated with age and cognitive health. He went on to argue that gravity negatively affects blood supply to the brain over time, contributing to ageing, and proposed that inversion or upside-down poses could counteract this effect.
Goyal stated that inversion practices, which are already popular for lymphatic drainage, also significantly boost blood circulation to the brain. He claimed that six weeks of using inversion tables for more than ten minutes a day led to a baseline increase of 7% in daily average brain flow among his team, suggesting that the improvement could offset a decade’s worth of age-related decline.
Photographs of Goyal wearing a compact device above his right eyebrow had appeared a day before he publicly shared the hypothesis. LinkedIn user Shubham Mishra posted the image and theorised that Goyal’s inversion pitch centred on a new health wearable measuring brain blood flow. Mishra also suggested the device or its maker could be named “Temple”, referencing the part of the head where it sits.
Goyal responded by confirming that the gadget does indeed measure brain flow and revealed he had been wearing it for a year as part of internal research. He stated that his team had built the device to obtain accurate, real-time, continuous brain flow data and suggested it could evolve into a valuable wearable. He emphasised that brain flow is already accepted as an indicator of ageing, longevity, and cognitive performance, making the device relevant irrespective of whether his hypothesis ultimately holds up.
He also dismissed accusations that the Gravity Ageing Hypothesis was concocted as a marketing ploy to promote the so-called Temple device. Goyal clarified that any such venture would be a small-scale project compared with Eternal — his longevity-focused initiative — and stressed that he would not risk consumer trust for the sake of a gimmick.