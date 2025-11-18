DDB Global CEO Alex Lubar exits as questions mount over agency’s future post-Omnicom–IPG merger

ADVERTISEMENT
DDB Worldwide’s global chief executive Alex Lubar has stepped down from the agency, departing just as questions intensify over the network’s long-term fate in the wake of Omnicom’s planned $13.5 billion takeover of Interpublic Group (IPG).
Lubar has reprtedly taken on a new role as CEO of Fundamentalco, a brand strategy consultancy spun out of Blackstone. The firm works with major clients including Bain Capital, Visa, Hilton and The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
DDB confirmed Lubar’s exit but declined to comment on whether the role will be replaced. “We can confirm Alex is leaving DDB and embarking on his next chapter,” the agency said in a statement to Adweek. “We have an exceptionally strong leadership team in place who will remain focused on delivering outstanding work for our clients and supporting our people.”
Lubar joined DDB in late 2022 as president and COO, following nearly ten years at McCann Worldgroup. He was promoted to global CEO in October 2023.
His departure comes at a time when reports surfaced last month suggesting Omnicom may discontinue the DDB brand once the IPG merger is completed, an unprecedented move that has put the legacy agency under heightened scrutiny. Omnicom has said only that it is evaluating the best structure for the combined organisation, stressing that both companies remain independent until the deal closes.
The network has also been consolidating its operations ahead of the Omnicom–IPG tie-up. Earlier this year, DDB brought DDB Chicago, adam&eveDDB and multicultural shop Alma under a unified North America leadership team. DDB New York had previously merged with adam&eveNYC in 2023, and Omnicom later grouped DDB, BBDO and TBWA under the broader Omnicom Advertising Group.