Reliance Retail partners with Germany’s cosnova to launch ‘essence’ in India

Reliance Retail Limited (RRL) has entered into an exclusive distribution partnership with cosnova Beauty, the Germany-based global cosmetics company, to bring ‘essence’—Europe’s No. 1 cosmetics brand by units sold—to India.
As the official distributor, RRL said it will expand the brand’s presence across leading beauty retail destinations in the country.
Founded in 2002 in Germany, essence is globally recognised for its “Make Beauty Fun” philosophy, with a focus on accessible, playful, and affordable makeup. Over 80% of its products are manufactured in Europe, and the company refreshes nearly half of its product portfolio twice a year, keeping the range trend-driven and competitive.
The development follows RRVL’s minority investment in U.K.-based FACEGYM in July, marking another strategic move in the beauty and skincare segment.
Reliance Retail Limited (RRL) operates under Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), the holding company for all retail businesses of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL).
RRVL reported Rs 79,128 crore in revenue from operations, an 18.9% year-on-year (YoY) increase in Q2 FY26. Gross revenue, including its e-commerce platform AJIO, stood at Rs 90,018 crore.
Profit after tax for the July–September quarter rose 21.8% YoY to Rs 3,457 crore. RRVL’s EBITDA increased 16.7% YoY to Rs 6,816 crore, with margins improving to 8.6%.