Bengaluru techie’s simple request leads to a hilarious Gemini AI mishap

A Bengaluru tech professional has unintentionally sparked a wave of online amusement after Google Gemini AI delivered an overly literal interpretation of his editing request. Aditya Dubey had asked the generative AI tool to “Please make the background white,” only to receive an edit that transformed his photo into a starkly comic visual.
Dubey shared the results on X, posting a side-by-side comparison of his original passport-style photograph and Gemini’s output. While the tool did indeed create a completely white background, it achieved this by trimming away his entire body, leaving only his head floating against the blank backdrop. He uploaded the images with the caption, “Very good @GeminiApp,” setting off a stream of light-hearted reactions.
Very good @GeminiApp ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/v7EkBPJvRw— Aditya Dubey (@jn_dubey) November 15, 2025
The official Google Gemini App account soon joined the conversation. Responding to the viral post, it wrote: “We understand your issue, Aditya. Please try rephrasing your prompt with more specific instructions, this can help Gemini respond more accurately. If the issue persists, please send feedback from your device by tapping top right corner initial > Feedback. Hope this helps.”
Dubey later replied, “I know da.. just kidding.”
Users in the comments wasted no time adding to the humour. One quipped, “Thankfully garland nahi dala,” while another observed, “Damnnn it just kept your face.” A third suggested, “You probably just need to give it clearer context and more specific instructions,” as others continued the playful banter. Another user joked, “It gave you a haircut instead, awesome!” while reactions such as “Cannot stop laughing” and “This is so hilarious” captured the overall mood surrounding the viral exchange.