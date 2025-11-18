Media & Entertainment sees annual salary decline as other sectors grow: foundit report

ADVERTISEMENT
The media and entertainment sector continued to be an anomaly in India’s sector-wise salary trends. According to a report by foundit, formerly Monster (APAC & ME), average salaries declined year-on-year in categories such as Printing (-4%), Broadcast Media (-3%), and Advertising (-2%), potentially due to shifting industry models and rising competition.
The report also highlighted a dip in annual salaries across IT and ITeS. Roles in E-commerce (-4%), Computer Hardware (-3%), and Internet (-2%) segments saw marginal declines, indicating a phase of recalibration in these industries.
In contrast, average salaries across Manufacturing, Infrastructure, and BFSI rose by 6% year-on-year in October 2025, signalling the emergence of diversified, high-value roles in India’s evolving economy.
While senior professionals in Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity continue to command the highest pay packages — reaching up to ₹89.73 lakh per annum — the data shows that non-tech sectors such as Mining & Metals, Industrial Automation, and Venture Capital are fast emerging as new salary frontiers. Top roles in these areas now cross the ₹60-lakh mark annually, reflecting a shift towards skill-driven, domain-specific value creation.
“India’s salary structure is undergoing a quiet transformation,” said Anupama Bhimrajka, VP Marketing, foundit. “We are now seeing organizations reward depth of expertise over role titles or sector stereotypes. Niche talent is commanding significant premiums. This reflects how employers are prioritizing specialized skills that directly impact business outcomes.”