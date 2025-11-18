80% of corporate employees report mental health symptoms: Live Love Laugh

A new report has highlighted a growing mental health crisis among corporate employees in India. According to the Live Love Laugh Foundation, 80% of employees reported experiencing at least one adverse mental health symptom affecting their productivity, while 42% reported symptoms of anxiety or depression.

In its report titled "Transforming Mental Health in Corporate India: A Roadmap for Action," the foundation urged India Inc to recognise mental health not as an HR formality, but as a core business priority that directly influences productivity, retention, workplace culture and long-term competitiveness.

The report outlines a four-phase approach for companies—beginning with data collection to understand employee sentiment and organisational maturity, followed by leadership alignment to build cultures of care and psychological safety.

It further emphasises the need to integrate mental health support into daily workflows, policies and leadership behaviour. The final phase calls for organisations to build long-term resilience through continuous monitoring, empathetic management and structures that position well-being as a strategic growth driver.

Despite growing awareness, the report noted that stigma around mental health remains pervasive. While 39% of Gen Z and 34% of Millennials took time off due to stress or anxiety, many still hesitate to seek help.

Although India Inc has taken visible steps—such as Mental Health Day events and CEO-led messages—the approach remains fragmented and inconsistent.