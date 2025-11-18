DMRC plans co-branding across 141 metro stations under new licence draft

ADVERTISEMENT
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has reportedly announced a co-branding initiative across 141 stations under a draft licence agreement.
According to PTI, stations across the Red, Yellow, Green, Blue, Pink, Violet, Magenta and Grey lines will be opened for co-branding opportunities.
The selected stations will be offered to licensees under conditions specifying tenure, fees, design requirements and structural compliance. Applicants will also be required to submit detailed advertising blueprints for each station, including material specifications and media formats.
The DMRC will review all proposals to ensure visual coherence, operational suitability and safety compliance.
All statutory taxes, property-related charges and maintenance responsibilities will rest with the licensee.
The licence period is expected to be 10 years with a two-year lock-in, along with a possible five-year extension subject to mutual agreement.
As per media reports, more than 60 Delhi Metro stations had already been co-branded with companies, PSUs, media organisations and educational institutions as of April 2024.
Currently the longest metro network in India, the DMRC operates 289 stations across 12 corridors.
The corporation is also advancing work on its Phase IV expansion. By 2026–27, it plans to add at least 44 new stations across the NCR.