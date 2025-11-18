Lenskart adds Meller to its India line-up, announces new Popmart collaboration

ADVERTISEMENT
Lenskart has expanded its House of Eyewear Brands portfolio with the introduction of Barcelona-based label Meller in India and the announcement of a new creative collaboration with global pop-culture company Popmart. The company disclosed the developments in a press statement issued on Tuesday.
The Pop Mart x Lenskart collection is set to debut in Singapore in early December across online channels and select Lenskart stores. The range features character-led, collectable eyewear designs aimed at consumers who gravitate towards expressive, culturally rooted accessories. The partnership builds on Lenskart’s existing collaborations themed around major franchises such as Harry Potter, Hello Kitty, Pokémon, Dragon Ball Z, Superman and Batman, which have been used to broaden the stylistic direction of its eyewear offerings.
Meller, founded in Barcelona, has carved out a niche as a youth-focused direct-to-consumer eyewear brand, known for its bold silhouettes and street-culture-influenced colour palettes. With more than 700,000 followers and strong traction across Europe and the United States, it has developed a community anchored in design-driven eyewear. In India, Meller products will be available both online and through Lenskart’s retail network. The first phase of the rollout covers around 500 curated stores, selected using GeoIQ intelligence to target high fashion-affinity catchments.
Lenskart’s premium portfolio now spans Meller, John Jacobs, Owndays and a slate of cultural collaborations including Popmart, Dragon Ball Z and Harry Potter, each reflecting distinct design identities and consumer cohorts. Its lens technology partnerships with Tokai and Rodenstock remain part of this wider premium strategy.
Peyush Bansal, Lenskart’s co-founder and chief executive, stated that Meller’s bold aesthetic and strong community presence made it a fitting addition to the company’s House of Brands. He also said that partnerships with companies such as Popmart allow Lenskart to infuse playfulness, imagination and collectability into eyewear in ways that elevate customer experience.
The company’s design, supply chain, distribution and technology infrastructure underpin its multi-brand platform, which is structured to support design-led eyewear labels and cultural collaborations across markets.