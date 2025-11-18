Employee’s post on Menstrual Leave Policy strikes a chord across social media, shares founder's note

ADVERTISEMENT
A LinkedIn post by a social media marketer has drawn widespread praise after she shared a compassionate note from her company’s founder on menstrual health and workplace wellbeing. Archana Sharma posted the update earlier this week, reflecting on how meaningful the message felt to her, particularly after having worked in what she described as toxic environments in the past.
“We received this from our founder today,” Sharma wrote. “Coming from toxic work environments before, this means more than words can explain. It is a reminder that a good workplace isn’t defined by perks or policies but by empathy, trust, and respect.” Alongside her post, she shared a screenshot of the message sent to the entire team, outlining a new employee-centred measure.
In the note, the founder informed staff: “Dear Team, Menstrual health is an essential part of every woman. From today, if our female colleagues are undergoing their menstrual cycles, they can rest and be at home. It won’t be counted as an off. Health and well-being is above all.”
The gesture has sparked considerable engagement on LinkedIn, with many users applauding the founder’s stance. One commenter wrote, “Focusing on people always yields the best results. This post will inspire many others.” Another added, “Such people hardly exist in the corporate world. His efforts are really appreciable.”
Emotional reactions also poured in. A user described it as “the most heart-touching post I’ve seen all year,” while another remarked, “More power to leaders who understand that wellbeing isn’t a policy, it’s a culture… Truly inspiring.” One person highlighted the need for wider awareness, saying, “This is wonderful, there’s a need for more understanding and awareness around the menstrual cycle.” Another shared their own workplace experience: “Great to see. Our CEO implemented it three years back—glad to see the change happening now.”