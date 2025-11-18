Draft 2025 OOH policy in Bengaluru limits digital ad rotation; reserves 10 percent screen time for government messages

ADVERTISEMENT
The Karnataka urban development department has published the draft Greater Bengaluru Area (Advertisement) Rules 2025. The new framework replaces the 2024 bylaws. Its aim is to curb illegal hoardings, boost municipal revenue, and improve city aesthetics across the Greater Bengaluru Authority, which includes five city corporations.
The draft introduces a zone-based auction system via e-procurement. The city is divided into road stretches up to 656 feet. Only licensed advertisers, who must pay a ₹5 lakh fee for a five-year license, can bid for exclusive rights to place advertisements within their assigned zones.
The rules increase roadside ad space based on road width, with maximum permissible areas ranging from 1,000 to 1,600 square feet per road stretch. Major circles can allow up to 3,000 square feet. Ads remain prohibited on roads narrower than 59 feet. A minimum 164-foot gap between hoardings is mandated.
The draft formally recognizes digital advertising formats, including building facades and LEDs. It prohibits videos or moving images and limits frame changes to once every 10 seconds. Digital screens must allocate 10% of display time for government public service announcements.
Enforcement mechanisms are strengthened with severe penalties for unauthorized ads. Violators face immediate removal, fines double the advertising fee, and potential criminal charges. License suspension, blacklisting, and property seizure are included for non-compliance or failure to remove ads within seven days.
Commercial advertising remains banned in sensitive heritage zones such as Cubbon Park and Lalbagh corridors, and within buffers of religious institutions, flyovers, and major junctions. The draft is now open for public suggestions and objections for 30 days.