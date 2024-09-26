            
      From collapse to clarity: Anupam Mittal's journey through crisis

      Amidst the turmoil of the 2008 financial crisis, the Shaadi.com founder reveals how meditation and self-reflection became his lifeline.

      By  Storyboard18Sep 26, 2024 8:33 AM
      With the guidance of a therapist, he realized that his anxiety stemmed not just from professional setbacks but from a deeper fear of not being enough.

      In a candid LinkedIn post, Anupam Mittal, the founder of Shaadi.com, shared a personal account of the devastating impact the 2008 global financial crisis had on his company.

      Just a week before a much-anticipated $25 million investment was to close, the venture capital firm pulled out, forcing Mittal to lay off employees he considered family.

      Overwhelmed with emotions, he questioned his decisions and faced the daunting reality of failure. "Where did I screw up?" he wondered, grappling with feelings of inadequacy.

      In his search for solace, Mittal turned to meditation and spirituality, initially sceptical of their effectiveness. However, as he delved deeper, he found a shift in perspective. With the guidance of a therapist, he realized that his anxiety stemmed not just from professional setbacks but from a deeper fear of not being enough.

      Mittal emphasized the importance of internal preparation in a world filled with external chaos, urging others to seek their own anchors - whether through spirituality, therapy, or supportive relationships. "We all need anchors to keep us grounded," he concluded, reminding us that finding peace within is crucial in navigating life's storms.

      The post has since then garnered around more than 2.5k reactions and 100+ comments.


      First Published on Sep 26, 2024 8:33 AM

