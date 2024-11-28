            
'Future will be determined by humans who have AI vs humans who don't have AI': SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son

This was Masayoshi Son's first trip to India in nearly 1.5 years. He had last come to New Delhi to attend OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal’s wedding in March 2023

By  Storyboard18Nov 28, 2024 9:48 AM
Masayoshi Son, CEO of SoftBank

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son in an event in New Delhi said that the success in the future will be determined by humans who have AI vs humans who don't have Artificial Intelligence (AI). According to a report by Moneycontrol, Son said that founders have to become part of that five percent who have AI to be successful.

The event was attended by Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal, Paytm's founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy, OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal, Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa, Firstcry's CEO Supam Maheshwari, Unacademy's Gaurav Munjal, Vikram Chopra from Cars24, Krishna Depura of Mindtickle, Khadim Batti from Whatfix, and Ashish Mohapatra and Ruchi Kalra from OfBusiness.

Aggarwal wrote a post on the X platform regarding the session. The Ola Cabs founder wrote, "Always amazing to meet Masayoshi Son. Such an energizing discussion on AI, AGI, Energy, and India. We will make the future here in India together".

This was Son’s first trip to India in nearly 1.5 years. He had last come to New Delhi to attend OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal’s wedding in March 2023.

Last month, Son reiterated his belief in AI at a conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He said that Artificial superintelligence will be 10,000 times smarter than a human brain and will exist by 2035.


    First Published on Nov 28, 2024 9:48 AM

