Google rolls out major Gemini Live update with Natural Speech, Accents, and Language Practice

Google has begun rolling out a significant update to its Gemini Live interface, introducing enhancements designed to make conversations sound more natural, expressive, and human-like. The update, available on both Android and iOS, refines how Gemini interprets tone, rhythm, and emotion in speech while adding new tools that allow users to personalise their interactions and learning experiences.
According to Google’s official blog, the latest improvements focus on making digital conversations feel more fluid and adaptable. Users can now control how quickly Gemini responds, practise new languages, prepare for professional or personal conversations, and even experiment with storytelling in different accents.
One of the most notable additions is speed control, which lets users adjust the pace of Gemini’s responses. For instance, a student studying business analytics could ask Gemini to explain a concept and then instruct it to “speed up” for a quicker summary. Google said the feature also enhances accessibility by allowing users to fine-tune speech speed for clearer comprehension.
The update also strengthens language learning capabilities. Users can now engage in immersive language practice sessions, with Gemini offering quizzes or conversational prompts in languages such as Korean or Spanish. Google stated that this feature helps users build real-world speaking confidence in a low-pressure setting before applying their skills in actual conversations.
Another new function, Practice with Gemini, focuses on real-life preparation. It allows users to rehearse for job interviews or sensitive discussions, with Gemini dynamically adjusting its tone and responses to simulate natural dialogue.
The update also enhances creative storytelling, enabling Gemini to narrate stories from various perspectives with expressive voices and accents. Users can, for example, request a retelling of The Tragedy of Julius Caesar from Caesar’s own point of view. Google said this feature brings a new level of dramatic storytelling that makes both learning and entertainment more engaging.
Finally, Gemini introduces a playful accents option, allowing users to choose between different accents—such as British or cowboy—for a more fun and personalised experience. Google noted that the feature adds character to interactions and makes conversations with Gemini more enjoyable.
With these upgrades, Gemini Live aims to make AI-driven voice interactions not only more intelligent but also more human, expressive, and adaptive to diverse user needs.