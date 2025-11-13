Flutter takes $556M hit as Online Gaming Act forces Junglee shutdown | Delhi HC bars J&J subsidiary from selling ORSL stock | Royal Enfield sales jump

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

Breaking: Flutter takes $556 million hit as Online Gaming Act forces Junglee shutdown

Flutter Entertainment, the world’s largest online betting and gaming group, has taken a non-cash impairment charge of $556 million following India’s blanket ban on real-money gaming under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025. The UK- and US-listed company said the new law forced its subsidiary Junglee Games to immediately cease all paid operations in India, including popular skill-based titles such as online rummy.

The impairment, disclosed in Flutter’s Q3 2025 earnings, was the single largest drag on the group’s quarterly performance, pushing it to a net loss of $789 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025—up sharply from $114 million in the same quarter last year.

Delhi High Court bars J&J subsidiary from selling ORSL stock

The Delhi High Court on Thursday declined to grant interim relief to JNTL Consumer Health (India) Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, which had sought permission to clear its existing stock of ORSL-labelled beverages despite regulatory restrictions.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela observed that since the case involved misbranding, the Court could not permit the continued sale of the product, stressing that the matter related to serious public health implications.

Royal Enfield sales jump 45% to 3.27 lakh units in Q2 FY26

Royal Enfield's sales volume surged 45% year-on-year during the July–September quarter of FY26, reflecting strong demand momentum for the iconic motorcycle brand. According to the motorcycle brand, which is a division of Eicher Motors Limited sold 3,27,067 units in Q2 FY26, up from 2,25,317 units in the same quarter last year.

Cannes Lions 2026 to debut Creative Brand Lion; updates AI and Data categories

Cannes Lions announced a new award, the Creative Brand Lion, for its 2026 festival line-up. The award will recognize the systems, cultures, and capabilities within brands that facilitate repeatable, world-class creative marketing.

The change was announced on November 12, ahead of awards submissions opening on January 15, 2026. The 2026 festival runs from June 22–26.

PhonePe partners with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT to Indian users across its platforms

Digital payments giant PhonePe has entered into a collaboration with OpenAI to make ChatGPT available to users directly within its ecosystem — including the PhonePe app, PhonePe for Business, and the Indus Appstore — marking a major step in expanding generative AI access across India.

The integration will allow users to explore ChatGPT’s capabilities seamlessly within the PhonePe platform, providing AI-powered assistance for a range of everyday needs such as travel planning, shopping, and information discovery. The move represents one of the first large-scale efforts to embed ChatGPT within a mainstream Indian consumer platform, potentially accelerating the country’s adoption of artificial intelligence and paving the way for new use cases as generative AI tools gain popularity.