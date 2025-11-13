Bill Gates shares two lessons that defined his path to success

ADVERTISEMENT
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has shared two key lessons that, he says, shaped his path to success — urging students to value people and relationships over grades and to embrace learning beyond the classroom.
In an Instagram post shared a few years ago, Gates advised students to focus less on academic scores and more on the kind of company they keep. He said that surrounding oneself with the right people can have a transformative impact on both personal and professional growth.
He stated that students should “surround yourself with people who challenge you, teach you and push you to be your best self, and learn to recognise and appreciate people’s different talents.” Gates added that the sooner one learns to do these two things, the richer life becomes.
The billionaire philanthropist, who famously dropped out of Harvard before founding Microsoft, has long advocated for unconventional approaches to learning. His perspective challenges the traditional emphasis on academic achievement, encouraging curiosity, collaboration and continuous self-improvement instead.
While some educationalists view his stance as unorthodox, Gates’ approach has resonated with those who believe that success depends as much on interpersonal skills and adaptability as on academic excellence.
Gates’ long-time friend and fellow billionaire investor Warren Buffett has also echoed similar sentiments. During a conference at Columbia University, Buffett remarked that one will move in the direction of the people they associate with, stressing the importance of surrounding oneself with individuals who inspire growth and excellence.
Together, their shared advice highlights a powerful truth — success often begins not in classrooms, but in the relationships and environments that challenge one to think bigger and do better.