PhonePe partners with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT to Indian users across its platforms

Digital payments giant PhonePe has entered into a collaboration with OpenAI to make ChatGPT available to users directly within its ecosystem — including the PhonePe app, PhonePe for Business, and the Indus Appstore — marking a major step in expanding generative AI access across India.

The integration will allow users to explore ChatGPT’s capabilities seamlessly within the PhonePe platform, providing AI-powered assistance for a range of everyday needs such as travel planning, shopping, and information discovery. The move represents one of the first large-scale efforts to embed ChatGPT within a mainstream Indian consumer platform, potentially accelerating the country’s adoption of artificial intelligence and paving the way for new use cases as generative AI tools gain popularity.

Rahul Chari, Founder and Chief Technology Officer at PhonePe, stated that the partnership underscores how strategic alliances can help extend advanced technology to a wider audience, adding that this collaboration demonstrates the power of partnerships to expand cutting-edge innovation at population scale.

Oliver Jay, Head of International at OpenAI, informed that the collaboration highlights India’s growing role in the global AI ecosystem. He said that India continues to serve as a hub of innovation, and PhonePe’s deep understanding of its user base makes it an ideal partner for demonstrating the value of consumer AI across the country.