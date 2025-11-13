Delhi HC cracks down on illegal streaming apps ahead of India’s South Africa, New Zealand tours

The Delhi High Court has granted JioStar India Private Limited an ex-parte ad-interim injunction against several rogue mobile applications and websites, including Cricfy TV, for allegedly infringing its exclusive broadcast rights for India’s upcoming cricket tours against South Africa and New Zealand.

In the order (a copy of which is with Storyboard18) Justice Tejas Karia, directed domain name registrars, internet service providers (ISPs), and government departments to immediately block access to the identified infringing websites within 72 hours. The court also allowed JioStar to report additional pirate links for real-time blocking as new infringing URLs emerge during the matches.

The court noted that JioStar India Pvt. Ltd., which operates the television network JioStar Channels and the OTT platform JioHotstar, holds exclusive global digital and television media rights for BCCI-organised events between 2023 and 2028. The company had acquired these rights after a media rights agreement with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), confirmed through letters dated September 12, 2023, and September 25, 2024.

The South Africa Tour of India 2025 is slated from November 14 to December 19, 2025, followed by the New Zealand Tour of India 2026 from January 11 to January 31, 2026 — collectively featuring 18 matches.

The company alleged that rogue applications like Cricfy TV and SportzX TV were illegally streaming previous BCCI matches, including the West Indies Tour of India 2025, without authorization. It contended that these platforms offer users free access to copyrighted broadcasts, harming legitimate revenues and undercutting licensed distribution channels.

Cricfy TV is a notorious streaming app offering free access to pirated live sports and TV channels via sideloaded APK on Android and other platforms.

“Given the popularity of India’s cricket tours, once these matches begin, a large number of illegal platforms are likely to indulge in unauthorized dissemination of the content,” JioStar’s counsel argued. The company cited previous instances where similar platforms resurfaced with new domain names even after takedowns.

Justice Karia observed that unauthorized telecasts of live sporting events “pose a significant threat to the plaintiff’s revenue streams, undermining the value of its considerable investment.” The court emphasized that such content, including match footage and commentary, is fully protected under the Copyright Act, 1957.

Drawing reference to Universal City Studios LLC v. Dotmovies.baby (2023), where a ‘Dynamic+’ injunction was granted to cover future works, the judge ruled that immediate preventive measures were essential to protect JioStar’s rights and prevent irreparable financial harm.

The court specifically ordered domain name registrars — Namecheap Inc., Namesilo LLC, and OwnRegistrar Inc. — to block and suspend eight infringing domains, including:

cricfytv.live

sportzxtv.com

popefranciss.site

hdstreamz.life

ghdsportspro.net

These registrars must also submit user data such as names, contact details, and payment information in sealed cover within four weeks. ISPs and telecom service providers (TSPs) were directed to disable access to the listed websites, while the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) were instructed to ensure compliance across networks.

Acknowledging the fast-evolving nature of piracy, the court empowered JioStar to directly notify authorities of new infringing links or apps discovered during the tours, allowing for prompt blocking without separate court approval. The order also provides relief for legitimate platforms inadvertently blocked, permitting them to approach the court for modification upon assurance of compliance.