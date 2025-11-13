How to use Google’s new Nano Banana AI tools to edit, create and search in Photos

Google Photos is receiving a major artificial intelligence upgrade powered by the company’s Gemini model, introducing the new ‘Nano Banana’ image engine and a suite of AI-driven editing templates aimed at making photo editing faster, smarter and more intuitive.

The update, which is rolling out gradually across regions including the United States and India, brings several new capabilities designed to help users edit, create and search their photo libraries more efficiently.

According to Google, the revamped AI tools will allow users to “edit photos with a simple ask, reimagine images in new styles, and search or ask complex questions about their memories.” The company added that these updates build on existing AI features in Google Photos while introducing several new ones powered by its latest Gemini-based image editing model, Nano Banana.

How to use Nano Banana for natural language photo editing

At the centre of the update is Nano Banana, Google’s most advanced image-editing engine yet. It enables users to modify and enhance photos using everyday language prompts through a new “Help me edit” button. Users can now type or say commands such as “remove sunglasses,” “open Riley’s eyes,” “make Engel smile,” or “soften motion blur,” and Nano Banana will intelligently make the requested edits.

The system employs face group recognition to ensure that changes are applied accurately to the intended person in the photo. It works seamlessly across both Android and iOS devices.

How to create with AI-powered templates

Google has also launched a “Create with AI” section under the Photos app’s Create tab. This new feature includes ready-made AI templates that allow users to generate creative images instantly. Popular options include prompts like “put me in a high fashion photoshoot,” “create a professional headshot,” or “put me in a winter holiday card.” These templates, powered by Nano Banana, are currently being introduced to Android users in the US and India, with broader availability expected soon.

How to edit using your voice or text

The company is extending its redesigned photo editor to iOS users as well, allowing them to make edits using natural language, voice commands or gestures. Google said the new system supports “simple gestures, one-tap suggestions and now, natural language” for an intuitive editing experience.

How to search your photos with AI

The update also expands the Ask Photos feature, which enables users to search their image library using conversational queries instead of keywords — for example, asking the app to “show my best sunset pictures” or “find photos of my dog at the beach.”