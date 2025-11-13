Royal Enfield sales jump 45% to 3.27 lakh units in Q2 FY26

ADVERTISEMENT
Royal Enfield's sales volume surged 45% year-on-year during the July–September quarter of FY26, reflecting strong demand momentum for the iconic motorcycle brand. According to the motorcycle brand, which is a division of Eicher Motors Limited sold 3,27,067 units in Q2 FY26, up from 2,25,317 units in the same quarter last year.
B. Govindarajan, Managing Director of Eicher Motors and Chief Executive Officer of Royal Enfield, said the company continues to deliver steady growth quarter after quarter while strengthening its long-term growth story. The festive season provided an additional boost, between September and October, Royal Enfield sold over 2.49 lakh motorcycles, marking a 26% year-on-year rise. In October alone, the company sold 1,24,951 motorcycles, up 13% over the same period last year, while exports stood at 8,107 units.
Royal Enfield’s premium line-up includes Bear 650, Classic 650, Guerrilla 450 modern roadster, Hunter 350, Meteor 350, Super Meteor 650, Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 twins, the Shotgun 650, the Himalayan 450, the Scram 440 ADV Crossover, the iconic Bullet 350, Classic 350 and Goan Classic 350. The company recently unveiled its new City+ electric vehicle brand – the Flying Fle. It operates through more than 2000 stores across major cities in India and through nearly 850 stores in more than 60 countries around the globe.
Eicher Motors also reported a robust financial performance for the quarter, with revenue from operations rising 45% year-on-year to Rs 6,172 crore. EBITDA grew 39% to Rs 1,512 crore, while profit after tax rose 25% to Rs 1,369 crore compared to Rs 1,100 crore in the year-ago period.
Its commercial vehicle arm, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) -- a joint venture with the Volvo Group --reported revenue of Rs 6,106 crore in Q2 FY26, up 10.3% from Rs 5,538 crore last year. EBITDA increased 8% to Rs 479 crore, while profit after tax rose to Rs 249 crore from Rs 208 crore. VECV sold 21,901 vehicles during the quarter, compared to 20,774 units a year earlier.