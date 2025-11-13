Today in AI | PhonePe partners with OpenAI | New Nano Banana tools for edit available

ADVERTISEMENT
The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.
PhonePe partners with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT to Indian users across its platforms
Digital payments giant PhonePe has entered into a collaboration with OpenAI to make ChatGPT available to users directly within its ecosystem — including the PhonePe app, PhonePe for Business, and the Indus Appstore — marking a major step in expanding generative AI access across India.
How to use Google’s new Nano Banana AI tools to edit, create and search in Photos
Google Photos is receiving a major artificial intelligence upgrade powered by the company’s Gemini model, introducing the new ‘Nano Banana’ image engine and a suite of AI-driven editing templates aimed at making photo editing faster, smarter and more intuitive.
Ex-Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal’s AI startup Parallel raises $100 million
Former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal’s artificial intelligence startup, Parallel Web Systems, has raised $100 million in fresh funding to develop web search infrastructure tailored for AI agents and secure partnerships with online content owners.
Cybersecurity firm Deepwatch lays off up to 80 employees to boost AI investment
Cybersecurity company Deepwatch has laid off dozens of employees in a restructuring move aimed at accelerating its investments in artificial intelligence (AI) and automation. The firm, known for its AI-powered threat detection and response platform, confirmed the job cuts on Wednesday.